Danhausen threatened to be "fired" from AEW

A popular star has threatened to get Danhausen out of AEW for his recent comments.

Austin and Colten Gunn challenged The Acclaimed for the tag team championships on the latest edition of Dynamite. After an evenly-fought battle and some shenanigans towards the end, The Gunns managed to dethrone the champions by pinning Anthony Bowens.

While the response has been mixed to Austin and Colten Gunn's title victory, Danhausen reacted to their triumph with a simple tweet that read, "A** Boys." Austin Gunn commented on his post and hilariously vowed to get him "fired" from All Elite Wrestling.

"I WILL LITERALLY GET YOU FIRED FOR THIS," tweeted Austin Gunn.

AEW star Paul Wight (fka Big Show) expressed his desire to face The Gunns in the future

Having won the AEW World Tag Team Championships, Austin and Colten Gunn now have huge targets on their backs, and one WWE legend has seemingly set his sights on them.

Paul Wight, whose last in-ring appearance was on the March 30, 2022, edition of Dark: Elevation, stated that he would like to face The Gunns somewhere down the line. While speaking to Metro, Wight said that his main objective would be to "chop the hell" out of Austin and Colten Gunn.

"They're a couple of little smart a**es right now," Paul Wight said. "Down the road, I wanna compete against them at least so I can chop the hell out of them. It needs to happen. They're incredibly athletic. They have a bright future."

#WWERaw AEW's Chris Jericho, Bryan Danielson and Paul Wight on WWE RAW for John Cena... The Forbidden Door is well and truly open! AEW's Chris Jericho, Bryan Danielson and Paul Wight on WWE RAW for John Cena... The Forbidden Door is well and truly open!#WWERaw https://t.co/89RtR9VrHZ

It will be interesting to see what Tony Khan has in store for the newly-crowned champions in the Jacksonville-based promotion. A rematch against The Acclaimed is the most likely option, but a potential tag team bout involving Paul Wight could be surprising to watch.

