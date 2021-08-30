Daniel Bryan's AEW debut date confirmed? - Reports

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez gave an update on the AEW debut of former WWE Champion Daniel Bryan. He has heard from a source that Daniel Bryan's debut has indeed been moved up to AEW All Out this weekend, as originally reported by Cassidy Haynes.

The tease for Daniel Bryan by CM Punk was absolutely fantastic. #AEW #AEWDynamite



pic.twitter.com/XpFh5t14XU — GetTheTables (@GetTheTables_) August 26, 2021

Bryan Alvarez stated that as of now, the plan is definitely to have Daniel Bryan debut at AEW All Out on September 5th although there is a minuscle chance that it may be changed again:

"Here's what I can tell you about Daniel Bryan. I have been told that he will debut at All Out. Okay? I will not say 99.999999%. All Out is not in Aberdeen. They didn't rent out a separate building for the return of Daniel Bryan. I was told weeks and weeks ago that his debut was going to be in Queens, from a very good source and it's apparent now, it appears, he will not debut in Queens, so there was a change. I believe there was a change. I believe he will debut at All Out on Sunday but I won't give you a 99.9999% because something might come up where they decide, you know what, let's do it in New York, let's do it wherever, let's not do it at All Out, whatever the case might be. But the story as of a couple of days ago, the plan was for Daniel Bryan to debut at All Out, I will confirm that," revealed Alvarez.

Original plans for Daniel Bryan's AEW debut

Initial reports suggested that Daniel Bryan would make his AEW debut at the AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam show from the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York on September 22nd.

However, as reported by Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net, it looks like AEW have made the change to Daniel Bryan's debut date based on internal fears regarding rising COVID numbers and the possibility of increased COVID restrictions in New York.

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan was recently asked about Daniel Bryan possibly signing with the promotion. Check out what he had to say HERE.

