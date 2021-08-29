Top AEW official comments on rumors of Daniel Bryan's impending debut

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan was asked about rumors of Daniel Bryan's impeding debut in All Elite Wrestling. While Tony Khan didn't really answer the question, he did put Bryan over as one of the "all-time greats."

Daniel Bryan's AEW debut was initially supposed to be at the Grand Slam show in New York on September 22nd, but according to a report from Cassidy Haynes, his debut could have been moved up to All Out on September 5th due to internal fears about rising COVID numbers.

Here's what Tony Khan said when asked about Daniel Bryan:

"I can't answer that question but I mean, it's fair for you to ask that question. It's not anything I can address on the Observer today but it's fair enough for you to ask it. He's one of the all-time greats.", said Tony Khan.

CM Punk hinted at Daniel Bryan's debut on AEW Dynamite

The tease for Daniel Bryan by CM Punk was absolutely fantastic. #AEW #AEWDynamite



pic.twitter.com/XpFh5t14XU — GetTheTables (@GetTheTables_) August 26, 2021

CM Punk made his first appearance on AEW Dynamite last Wednesday night. The Best In The World joined legendary commentator Tony Schiavone in the ring for an interview.

Punk spoke about why he'd returned to professional wrestling after more than 7 years away, saying that it was to get in the ring with the likes of Penta El Zero M, Fenix, Jungle Boy, Darby Allin and all the other young stars on the AEW roster. As the crowd chanted "Yes" following CM Punk's statement, he made a massive tease regarding Daniel Bryan's rumored AEW debut, telling fans that the 'YES' chant wasn't his schtick and for that, they'd have to be a little more patient.

"It's a lot less about proving the haters wrong and it's more about proving myself right!" @CMPunk on why he needs to beat @DarbyAllin at #AEWAllOut on Sept. 5



Tune into @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWDynamite LIVE! pic.twitter.com/24XqhJJgE1 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 26, 2021

CM Punk also spoke about his match against Darby Allin at All Out, saying that it was more about proving that he had been right than about proving the haters wrong.

If any quotes are used from this article please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and credit Wrestling Observer Radio.

Catch Alberto Del Rio in conversation with Sportskeeda fans talking about CM Punk! Click right here!

Edited by Aashran Mahajan