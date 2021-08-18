Daniel Bryan wants a match with top NJPW star - Reports 

As per the latest reports, Daniel Bryan is keen to wrestle top NJPW star and former IWGP Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay.

According to Andrew Zarian of Mat Men podcast, Bryan considers a match with Ospreay a "big thing" and that he's actively looking forward to wrestling The Aerial Assasin as and when it's possible.

"I know that Daniel Bryan really wanted to work with Will Ospreay. I know that, for Bryan, that's a big thing," said Zarian on his podcast

Daniel Bryan, whose rumored move to All Elite Wrestling has dominated the wrestling course recently, has always been vocal about his desire to wrestle in Japan. Following his WWE release, reports that hinted at Bryan signing with AEW also suggested that his contract allows him to work many dates in Japan.

No wonder fans are already over the moon over the prospect of seeing Will Ospreay and Daniel Bryan share a ring. For many years, Bryan vs. Ospreay remained a dream match, but with how things are unfolding now, it wouldn't come as a surprise if we see this clash become a reality before 2021 ends.

Daniel Bryan could debut at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam on September 22

Daniel Bryan is rumored to be making his AEW debut at the promotion's Grand Slam show from the Arthur Ashe Stadium, the home of the US Open, in New York. While it's unclear what he will do at the show, there's a possibility he could call out Will Ospreay since The Aerial Assassin is now medically cleared to wrestle.

Ospreay made his surprise return at NJPW Resurgence after being away since May owing to a neck injury that had forced him to vacate his IWGP Heavyweight Championship. Apart from proclaiming himself as the real champion, Ospreay also disclosed that he would be defending his title at NJPW Strong in the USA.

This could pave the way for Bryan to appear at Strong and challenge Ospreay or for the latter to show up in AEW to kickstart a feud between the two.

