Daniel Bryan on if he will be able to do the "Yes!" sign in AEW

Daniel Bryan recently talked about whether he would be using his famous "Yes!" chants in AEW on the heels of his debut at All Out 2021.

Appearing on AEW Media Scrum, Daniel Bryan was asked about his feelings when the Chicago crowd started chanting "Yes!". Bryan was also quizzed on whether he would use the sign himself in the promotion.

The latest AEW signee stated that he felt great when the fans began the chants. However, Bryan added that he was unsure about using the sign himself since its rights may belong to Vince McMahon's promotion.

The former WWE Champion further said that he respects his former employers and wouldn't do anything that contradicts his beliefs.

"Bryan: I mean, it was awesome. I don't know. I guess we're gonna have to talk about it, whether I can do it or not do. So, I don't know if that's possible. One of the things that I do try to respect is because like I said, I appreciate the people I worked for before and respecting their intellectual property and that sort of thing. And so, try making sure I don't contradict any of that. Fans doing it is great, but I'm not sure if I'm doing it."

AEW chief Tony Khan stated that one couldn't completely rule out the possibility of Daniel Bryan using the "Yes!" chants in the promotion. He added that there's a chance it may not be the intellectual property of WWE.

Tony Khan: Not that we are saying that it's necessarily their intellectual property. But if it were then..."

Daniel Bryan could feud with The Elite in AEW going forward

Daniel Bryan debuted at AEW All Out 2021 moments after Adam Cole made his stunning appearance. The former NXT Champion quickly aligned himself with The Elite, who also happen to be his former Bullet Club stablemates.

However, Daniel Bryan showed up just in time to help the babyface trio of Christian Cage and Jurassic Express. The two sides engaged in a brawl that ended with The Elite escaping the ring. It'll be interesting to see which member of The Elite emerges as the first opponent for Bryan in AEW.

Do you want Daniel Bryan to use the "Yes" sign in AEW? Do you think Bryan will chase the AEW Championship? Sound off in the comments section below.

QT Marshall reacted to Roman Reigns' controversial comments. Check it out right here!

Edited by Abhinav Singh