Daniel Garcia breaks character to share heartfelt message on WWE legend's milestone in industry

AEW star Daniel Garcia recently sent a heartfelt message to WWE legend Matt Hardy for completing 30 years in the wrestling business.

Hardy started his career in 1992 alongside his brother Jeff at the Trampoline Wrestling Federation, their own company. However, The Hardys' big break came when they began competing for WWE (then WWF) in 1994. Matt has also had a stellar stint as a singles competitor in IMPACT Wrestling, AEW, and ROH.

On the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, several wrestling personalities congratulated the former champion for completing the aforementioned milestone. Garcia also had some kind words for Hardy and thanked the latter for his contributions to the industry.

"What up Matt? Just want to give you a a shout out, you know. You've been in the business for so long and someone like me is really grateful to have a leader and a veteran like you in the locker room; someone that we can talk to and somebody that we can joke around with and someone that can help us grow and I just want to congratulate you on all your time," Garcia said. [56:59 - 57:19]

Check out the clip of Garcia's message below:

Hardy's former business associate Andrade El Idolo also conveyed his warm wishes to the veteran during the episode.

Former WWE Superstar Claudio Castagnoli gave a shout-out to Matt Hardy for his momentous achievement

Matt Hardy has captured multiple titles during his three-decade career, including the TNA World Heavyweight Championship and ECW Championship.

Matt's proteges Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen), recently celebrated their mentor's breakthrough milestone. Meanwhile, Claudio Castagnoli shared his take on his former WWE colleague's remarkable achievement.

Castagnoli (fka Cesaro) faced Matt and Jeff in several tag team matches in WWE while teaming with Sheamus as part of The Bar. He said:

"Hey Matt, this is from your favorite Swiss man, probably the only Swiss man you know. Anyway, congrats on 30 years. Amazing 30 years in this business and thanks for sharing the locker room with me so many times. I love every single minute especially that pop you guys when you guys come back in Orlando, I'll never forget it," Cesaro stated. [1:00:30 - 1:00:49]

Other AEW stars such as Chris Jericho, Toni Storm, The Acclaimed, Britt Baker, and Wardlow also sent some positive messages to the former champion. It will be interesting to see what's next for The Broken One on AEW programming.

What are your thoughts on Matt Hardy's 30 years in wrestling? Sound off in the comments section below.

Please credit The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

Could Logan Paul defeat Roman Reigns? It may not be impossible. A former WWE writer speaks here

Poll : 0 votes