Daniel Garcia breaks silence after walking out on Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho has received several harsh messages from his former faction members during their mandatory meeting on the latest episode of Dynamite and on previous instances ever since he was approached by Don Callis.

During the meeting, every member of The Jericho Appreciation Society had something to say to the Ocho before eventually walking out on him after giving him a piece of their mind.

Daniel Garcia was the first to get on the mic, he claimed that he had chosen Jericho all the time the moment he stepped foot in AEW, but because he felt it was not reciprocated, he decided to walk away from him.

Days after the meeting, Garcia finally broke his silence. On Twitter, he posted a picture of the JAS without their leader Chris Jericho making their entrance before their meeting. He had a four-word caption for the photo.

"Don’t run from it."

Daniel Garcia's recent tweet

Garcia's original tweet can be found here.

The Red Death's tweet could be a final call to Chris Jericho not to run from the faction he created, or this could be a message to himself, saying that despite Jericho abandoning them, he still called the rest of the JAS his family.

Another JAS member breaks silence after talking with Chris Jericho

Matt Menard, another member of the Jericho Appreciation Society, broke his silence after he spoke his mind in the mandatory meeting of the faction to air out their thoughts on the situation.

Menard had heartfelt words to say to the former AEW World Champion as he felt that he was let down by his hero, someone who he looked up to, and he now understood why some people in the industry despised him.

A day after Dynamite, Daddy Magic commented on the situation while quoting the entire segment on his Twitter account.

"I don't know anymore, man. Everyone can kiss my a$$."

Menard's tweet can be found here.

Chris Jericho is currently left with no one alongside him. He has one more option, and that is to finally give an answer to Don Callis' offer of welcoming him to his "family."

