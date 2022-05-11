Cody Rhodes' shocking AEW departure and his triumphant return to WWE at WrestleMania 38 set the wrestling world ablaze in 2022.

The 36-year-old veteran was one of the founding fathers of Tony Khan's promotion in 2019. While Cody's exit felt like a hard pill to swallow, his former co-workers fully supported his decision.

Darby Allin, who made his AEW in-ring debut against Cody Rhodes, finally broke his silence on the matter. Speaking to the New York Post, Allin revealed that he is happy for The American Nightmare, as he returned to the company where he began his professional career.

The Daredevil, however, asserted that he couldn't imagine his wrestling career outside of AEW, considering all the luxuries he has there.

"I’m just happy if he’s happy. That’s all it comes down to. Different roads everyone can take in this journey in professional wrestling. I know I wouldn’t be happy doing anything outside of AEW because of all the free time and all the skating that I get to do and all my side projects and the craziness. I can’t be tied down to following a schedule that much," Allin said.

Allin also reflected on his first match against Rhodes and described how the WWE Superstar saw potential in him upon his arrival:

"He saw the passion that I had to be in AEW in the beginning and that’s why he chose me to wrestle him at Fyter Fest (in 2019). That was my debut. We went to a 20-minute broadway. To kind of take a relative unknown and work a wrestler like myself at the time and do that is very special," he added.

Brigand de la Misère #JupiGang @Ilouchechka Cody Rhodes vs. Darby Allin :



This match was amazing from start to finish. What a wonderful slow build for Darby, over a year of storytelling for him to finally beat Cody and have it feel truly earned. All Cody does is put people over. Last night was another example.



6/18 Cody Rhodes vs. Darby Allin : This match was amazing from start to finish. What a wonderful slow build for Darby, over a year of storytelling for him to finally beat Cody and have it feel truly earned. All Cody does is put people over. Last night was another example. 6/18 https://t.co/KGx4mdR0So

At Fyter Fest 2019, Cody Rhodes and Darby Allin put on a barnburner contest, which ended in a time-limit-draw.

The two men fought multiple times over the next several months, with the face-painted star ending The American Nightmare's second reign with the TNT Championship at Full Gear 2020.

Cody Rhodes has made an impressive start to his second stint in WWE

Hot off the heels of his victory over Seth "Freakin" Rollins on The Show of Shows, Cody Rhodes continued his rivalry with The Architect at WrestleMania Backlash.

He defeated Rollins in yet another entertaining match. On the following episode of RAW, Cody unsuccessfully challenged reigning U.S. Champion Theory, as Rollins interfered and caused a disqualification in the match.

He launched a vicious post-match assault on Rhodes and stomped him on the broadcast table. Rollins' actions on Monday suggested that he would stop at nothing until he avenges his two consecutive losses to Rhodes.

With Hell in a Cell right around the corner, the two foes could potentially collide again to finish their trilogy.

What do you make of Darby Allin's statement? Sound off in the comments section below.

Got pro wrestling running through your veins? Sign up for our exclusive newsletter right here.

LIVE POLL Q. Who are you rooting for? Seth Rollins Cody Rhodes 1 votes so far

Edited by Colin Tessier