Darby Allin wishes for a dream match with former WWE Champion in AEW

In a recent AMA session with Bleacher Report, AEW star Darby Allin revealed his dream opponent. When asked about his next choice to feud with, Allin said:

“When we go to Seattle, Bryan Danielson. The fact that he has no ego with us: he can wrestle on Rampage. He can wrestle on Dynamite. He can wrestle on Dark. There’s no ego. He’s not like the type that’s, 'I only wrestle on pay-per-views.' It’s like, 'No, I’m going to wrestle every single weekend.' I want someone that’s hungry like that to wrestle against myself.”

Allin also talked about Sting and CM Punk. Speaking about his rivalry with MJF, he wished for a Lights Out Match. He believes that will prevent MJF from cheating. Allin also opened up about his passion for making his vignettes.

Danielson is presently feuding with Hangman Page and The Dark Order. He beat Evil Uno clean on Dynamite. After the bout, he challenged Colt Cabana for a match in Chicago. Cabana will have the hometown advantage, but The American Dragon has vowed to beat every member of The Dark Order.

Allin defeated Billy Gunn on AEW Rampage

Darby Allin was successful on the most recent episode of AEW Rampage. He faced a difficult challenge in veteran Billy Gunn.

Gunn dominated the entire match. Darby secured his victory after two consecutive coffin drops. After the match, Billy and his sons, Austin and Colton, attacked Darby and Sting. The Icon fought back but was neutralized by Billy Gunn.

This will be a big opportunity for Gunn Club to go head-to-head with two of the top stars in AEW. Billy is a decorated former WWE Superstar. It is time for his sons, Austin and Colton, to show whether they can walk in his shoes in AEW.

