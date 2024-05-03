Darby Allin receives threatening message from 285-pound AEW star

A 285-pound AEW star sent a threatening message to Darby Allin amid the latter's absence from the Jacksonville-based promotion. The talent in question is Brody King.

Allin, who is regarded as one of the best performers in All Elite Wrestling, had undergone grueling preparation to climb Mount Everest this year. However, an unfortunate foot injury sustained during his singles bout against Jay White at Dynamite: Big Business prevented the 31-year-old star from being able to accomplish that goal for the time being.

Trouble seems to have been following Allin even during his hiatus from AEW, as the former TNT Champion recently revealed having been hit by a bus in New York City, which resulted in the wrestler suffering a broken nose. Regardless, Allin has been open about his desire to try and summit Everest next year.

The former AEW World Tag Team Champion recently received an intimidating message from a long-time rival in Brody King. The House of Black member took to X/Twitter to share a GIF of a warrior kicking another figure off a cliff. King claimed that he would similarly chuck Allin off of the peak of Everest.

"Me at the top of Mount Everest just as @DarbyAllin is about to finish his climb."

Brody King is set to challenge Adam Copeland, formerly known as Edge, for the TNT Championship on the upcoming episode of Dynamite.

AEW star Darby Allin discussed his bus accident in New York City

During a conversation with The Daly Migs Show on the 99.9 KISW in Seattle, Washington, Darby Allin shared details regarding his horrific bus accident in New York City. He recounted walking with artist Raymond Pettibon, who was in the way of a bus that had taken a turn towards them.

Allin went on to reveal that his face struck against the bus window as he was pushing the 66-year-old Pettibon to safety.

"It wasn't going that... it might've been going like 8-10mph, so it wasn't anything like 30mph, but as I was pushing him out of the way, the side of the bus window... my face bounced off of it. So, you could say I saved Raymond Pettibon's life. [Host: you're a hero!] I am a hero," Darby Allin said.

It remains to be seen when Darby Allin will make his much-anticipated return to AEW.

