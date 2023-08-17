Major AEW title has lost "all its value" after previously being held by Cody Rhodes, says 30-year old star

A 30-year-old AEW star wants to restore the prestige to a major title, which he says has lost its value in the past year.

The TNT Championship was established in March 2020, with Cody Rhodes as the inaugural champion. Luchasaurus currently holds the current title, which he won by defeating Wardlow with the help of Christian Cage in the debut episode of AEW Collision.

Although Luchasaurus won the belt, Christian Cage keeps the TNT Title and calls himself the champion.

Expand Tweet

Speaking on AEW Control Center, Darby Allin expressed his displeasure at the present status of the AEW TNT Championship. The 30-year-old star recalled the names of past title holders like Cody Rhodes and Brodie Lee, saying the title meant something at that time, but has now lost all its sheen within the last year and become a hot potato.

"I’m gonna be honest when I say this. To me, the TNT Championship used to mean something. Within the last year, I’ve felt it lost all its value. I remember the people that used to hold it. Guys like Cody, guys like Brodie Lee, myself. Back then, it meant something. Now, it’s like a hot potato. Honestly, I feel like it’s lost it’s value," said Darby. [H/T Fightful]

Darby Allin threw a challenge for the title at the AEW All Out Pay-Per-View, stating that he didn't care who held the title but would win it and restore its prestige:

"I put out the challenge to Christian Cage. Enough talking. If you think you’re a champion, start acting like a champion. I’m gonna kick your ass, and at All Out, I’m gonna take that championship. I don’t care if you think it’s yours, I don’t care if you think it’s Luchasaurus’. It doesn’t matter because at All Out, it’s gonna be mine. I’m gonna put respect back on that championship’s name." [H/T Fightful]

Christian Cage recently got his daughter removed from the building on AEW Collision

During a backstage interview on the August 5, 2023, episode of Collision, Christian Cage asked the security guard to remove his daughter from the building, who had asked to hold the TNT Title in her hand.

Expand Tweet

While being funny, the segment was well-received for portraying the evil heel character of Christian Cage and his obsession with the title that he did not win. Fans praised the promo skills of the veteran, with many calling him the greatest heel in wrestling.

BREAKING: Big update on Bray Wyatt right here