Dark Order member had created a manuscript to outline his planned AEW feud with Brodie Lee

The wrestling world collectively mourned the untimely passing of Dark Order leader Brodie Lee in December 2020. Brodie Lee's unfortunate demise not only brought the wrestling community together irrespective of the company but also led to a few apparent storyline changes in AEW.

Colt Cabana recently caught up with Fightful for an interview, and the Dark Order member revealed the original creative plans for a feud against Brodie Lee.

Dark Order's Colt Cabana was ready to take on Brodie Lee

Colt Cabana and Brodie Lee were slated to begin a rivalry soon, and Colt Cabana had even drawn up a manuscript to outline the planned feud with the former WWE Superstar.

"Boom Boom" added that he pitched the idea for a program with Brodie Lee following the Exalted One's AEW World Championship match against Jon Moxley at last year's Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

Colt Cabana and Brodie Lee being featured in a possible power struggle angle could have been a solid draw for AEW, but some creative decisions were sadly never meant to see the light of day.

Colt Cabana has his eyes on Braun Strowman amid feud with the Hardy Family Office

Colt Cabana is one of the most recognizable faces in the Dark Order as the 41-year-old wrestler continues to wrestle almost every given week on AEW programming.

Cabana is an AEW Dark regular, and he was most recently on the losing end of a high-profile six-man tag team match on AEW Dark: Elevation.

Colt Cabana was also in the news recently after he called out Braun Strowman for a massive match. The AEW star stated that he is even willing to have the showdown outside Tony Khan's company.

"You know what, I would be the first to wrestle Braun Strowman," said Cabana."It doesn't even have to be in AEW; it could be anywhere."

Was great to feel the @aew crowd tonite.



It’s still going. #AEWdynamite is LIVE right now on @tntdrama

pic.twitter.com/lV6veqPp7u — Colt Cabana (@ColtCabana) June 27, 2021

Whether Cabana secures a match against Strowman is a topic of future discussion. Right now, the Dark Order stalwart has his hands tied with 'Big Money' Matt Hardy and his gang of mercenaries.

The Dark Order has been feuding with H.F.O. over the past few weeks, and all the wrestlers involved, Cabana included, have made it one of the hottest angles on Dark and Elevation.

Uno

Dos

Coltro pic.twitter.com/HAylGFa2Pn — Colt Cabana (@ColtCabana) June 29, 2021

Don't forget to check out Fightful's complete Colt Cabana interview, which drops this week.

Hi! We'd love to hear from all you Wrestling fans. Please spare 2 minutes to take this short survey

Edited by Rohit Mishra