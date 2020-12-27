Dark Order members react to the passing of Brodie Lee

Today, the world was shocked to learn that Brodie Lee had passed away due to a non-COVID-related lung issue. His sudden passing sparked several reactions across the wrestling world from WWE, AEW, and beyond.
Brodie Lee had come to AEW as the newly-revealed leader of The Dark Order and helped build the group up after they were mocked by fans initially. The reactions from The Dark Order members were poignant as the group had gained steam over time.
Stu Grayson declared his admiration of Lee as a kind and honest man.
Anna Jay was heartbroken over the news, pointing to the help he gave her in the group.
Alex Reynolds thanked Brodie Lee for his advice in life and wrestling, while John Silver was devastated.
Colt Cabana and Evil Uno also mourned the passing of Brodie Lee.
Preston Vance, a.k.a. 10, called Brodie Lee 'one of the best humans' he ever met and thanked him for everything. Alan Angels, a.k.a. 5, said he was lucky to have met and learned from him.
Brodie Lee boosted The Dark Order with his arrival in AEW
The Dark Order were considered dead-on-arrival when they first appeared in AEW, and it wasn't until Brodie Lee arrived as The Exalted One did the group start finding their footing in the company.
Brodie Lee's feuds with Jon Moxley and Cody Rhodes elevated the group. Interestingly, the group which was meant to be 'pure heels' evolved into an entertaining group, with layers. Their skits on Being The Elite played into this characterization and crossed over onto AEW Dynamite. The group's high point was Brodie Lee winning the TNT Championship.
It's unclear where the group goes from here, but their tributes to Brodie Lee showcases the impact he had in AEW.Published 27 Dec 2020, 16:59 IST