Dark Order members react to the passing of Brodie Lee

Today, the world was shocked to learn that Brodie Lee had passed away due to a non-COVID-related lung issue. His sudden passing sparked several reactions across the wrestling world from WWE, AEW, and beyond.

Brodie Lee had come to AEW as the newly-revealed leader of The Dark Order and helped build the group up after they were mocked by fans initially. The reactions from The Dark Order members were poignant as the group had gained steam over time.

Stu Grayson declared his admiration of Lee as a kind and honest man.

Jon was genuinely one of the best, honest and kindest man I've ever known. He was like that the very first day I met him back in 2007 and was like that the very last day I saw him. I will always only have good memories of him.

I love you man.



RIP: Mr Brodie Lee pic.twitter.com/zvCkN9STFs — Stu Grayson of Dark Order (@stu_dos) December 27, 2020

Anna Jay was heartbroken over the news, pointing to the help he gave her in the group.

I don’t know how to feel. I’m so heartbroken. Thinking about his wife and children who he loved so much. He was such a great man and helped me more than I could’ve asked for. He will be missed terribly..

#99 — Anna Jay (@annajay___) December 27, 2020

Alex Reynolds thanked Brodie Lee for his advice in life and wrestling, while John Silver was devastated.

I can not thank you enough for all of your help and the advice you gave me for both wrestling and real life. I’m going to miss you so much. — Alex Reynolds (@YTAlexReynolds) December 27, 2020

One of the worst days of my life — John Silver (@SilverNumber1) December 27, 2020

Colt Cabana and Evil Uno also mourned the passing of Brodie Lee.

RIP Jon. I am going to miss you. https://t.co/CkRt6TLKZ2 — EVIL UNO of the DARK ORDER (@EvilUno) December 27, 2020

Preston Vance, a.k.a. 10, called Brodie Lee 'one of the best humans' he ever met and thanked him for everything. Alan Angels, a.k.a. 5, said he was lucky to have met and learned from him.

Brodie was one of the best humans I’ve ever met. We hit it off as soon as we met. He was an amazing performer, a mentor, but more importantly a dear friend. You will never be forgotten. Thank you for everything. #RIPBrodieLee https://t.co/3vbBo0K8bO — Pres10 (@Pres10Vance) December 27, 2020

Lucky to have known and learned from not only an amazing mind for the business but a great person outside of it. Brodie Lee will be missed. pic.twitter.com/a9ThNz0StL — Vlan Vngels (@Alan_V_Angels) December 27, 2020

Brodie Lee boosted The Dark Order with his arrival in AEW

Brodie Lee and The Dark Order (Pic Source: Being The Elite)

The Dark Order were considered dead-on-arrival when they first appeared in AEW, and it wasn't until Brodie Lee arrived as The Exalted One did the group start finding their footing in the company.

Brodie Lee's feuds with Jon Moxley and Cody Rhodes elevated the group. Interestingly, the group which was meant to be 'pure heels' evolved into an entertaining group, with layers. Their skits on Being The Elite played into this characterization and crossed over onto AEW Dynamite. The group's high point was Brodie Lee winning the TNT Championship.

It's unclear where the group goes from here, but their tributes to Brodie Lee showcases the impact he had in AEW.