Wrestling world reacts to the passing of Brodie Lee

Earlier today, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) took to social media to deliver the heartbreaking news of the passing of Jon Huber. He was known to wrestling fans as Brodie Lee in AEW and Luke Harper in WWE.
Starting his wrestling career in 2003, Brodie Lee signed with WWE in 2012 and was introduced in NXT as the "first son" of the Wyatt Family, led by Bray Wyatt. The faction made their main roster debut on Monday Night RAW in 2013 and went on to have a dominant run.
During his time in WWE, Brodie Lee won the Intercontinental Championship, NXT Tag Team Championship, and the SmackDown Tag Team Championship twice with other Wyatt Family members. He was released from his WWE contract on December 8, 2019.
On the March 18 episode of AEW Dynamite, Brodie Lee made his surprise debut for the promotion, revealing himself to be "The Exalted One", the leader of the Dark Order.
He unsuccessfully challenged Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship. Then, on August 22, Brodie Lee defeated Cody Rhodes in dominating fashion to win the AEW TNT Championship, which he held for 55 days before dropping it back to Rhodes. He was absent from AEW TV recently due to an undisclosed injury.
The wrestling world pays its tribute to Brodie Lee
Several WWE Superstars and AEW wrestlers have reacted to the shocking and heartbreaking news of Brodie Lee passing away at the age of 41. Many have shared heartfelt backstage photos with him, revealing how much they are shocked to know the sudden passing of a great friend.
Published 27 Dec 2020, 08:43 IST