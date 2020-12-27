Wrestling world reacts to the passing of Brodie Lee

Earlier today, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) took to social media to deliver the heartbreaking news of the passing of Jon Huber. He was known to wrestling fans as Brodie Lee in AEW and Luke Harper in WWE.

Starting his wrestling career in 2003, Brodie Lee signed with WWE in 2012 and was introduced in NXT as the "first son" of the Wyatt Family, led by Bray Wyatt. The faction made their main roster debut on Monday Night RAW in 2013 and went on to have a dominant run.

During his time in WWE, Brodie Lee won the Intercontinental Championship, NXT Tag Team Championship, and the SmackDown Tag Team Championship twice with other Wyatt Family members. He was released from his WWE contract on December 8, 2019.

On the March 18 episode of AEW Dynamite, Brodie Lee made his surprise debut for the promotion, revealing himself to be "The Exalted One", the leader of the Dark Order.

He unsuccessfully challenged Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship. Then, on August 22, Brodie Lee defeated Cody Rhodes in dominating fashion to win the AEW TNT Championship, which he held for 55 days before dropping it back to Rhodes. He was absent from AEW TV recently due to an undisclosed injury.

The wrestling world pays its tribute to Brodie Lee

Several WWE Superstars and AEW wrestlers have reacted to the shocking and heartbreaking news of Brodie Lee passing away at the age of 41. Many have shared heartfelt backstage photos with him, revealing how much they are shocked to know the sudden passing of a great friend.

Our entire brotherhood and industry mourns tonight. In addition to his incredible passion and talent, Jon was above all else, a great man, who loved his family more than words can say. Please keep them in your thoughts. I’ll see you down the road, brother ♥️ #RIPBrodieLee pic.twitter.com/DvTNr3Vo4g — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) December 27, 2020

Was a true honor every time we locked horns. You were a damn great man, husband and father. This stings. You will be sorely missed Jon. I will always remember out times together. #RIPBrodie #RIPJonHuber pic.twitter.com/8o8haKexNh — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) December 27, 2020

Amazing talent ....

Better human being, husband and father. https://t.co/wc2080Ziar — Triple H (@TripleH) December 27, 2020

I’m in total shock. Prayers to Amanda & their boys during this time. I can’t believe it. Rest In Peace Jon 🙏🏻 https://t.co/j7vQM3GCVO — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) December 27, 2020

I am heartbroken to hear of the passing of @ThisBrodieLee who was a a dear friend to so many of us. He was an amazing husband and a devoted father. His love for his family was immeasurable. I am sending prayers and love to Amanda, Brodie, Nolan and Jon Huber’s family~ pic.twitter.com/VTC0aC0dqJ — NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) December 27, 2020

I love and miss you Jon. Thank you for everything you’ve done for me and my family. We all love you so very much. You were such a great man. It’s been my pleasure and privilege to know and work with you. Your family is our family now. We will watch over them. Rest now friend. 💔 https://t.co/aJ3TUntfoH — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) December 27, 2020

Rest well friend. My heart is broken. https://t.co/Yh9G4ISl3s — “The Big LG” Doc Gallows (@The_BigLG) December 27, 2020

My heart hurts. One of the nicest humans. My love and prayers go out to his beautiful family. #RIPBrodieLee https://t.co/yRzHRxMbB0 — Penelope Ford (@thePenelopeFord) December 27, 2020

This is all a grotesque nightmare on a scale none of us can possibly comprehend, this year has done nothing but take and I think we are all empty, tired and drained. Sleep well my friend, thank you so much for the road trips and the advice through the years. You were golden. — Devil's Blood (@WWEAleister) December 27, 2020

It doesn’t feel real posting this...



This is one of my favorite pictures that I’ve never posted. #RipBrodieLee pic.twitter.com/uuRC0w2mHD — Mr. Fun Size (@realmarkostunt) December 27, 2020

Absolutely heartbroken. Sending so much love to Brodie and his family. ❤️ — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) December 27, 2020

Jon was genuinely one of the best, honest and kindest man I've ever known. He was like that the very first day I met him back in 2007 and was like that the very last day I saw him. I will always only have good memories of him.

I love you man.



RIP: Mr Brodie Lee pic.twitter.com/zvCkN9STFs — Stu Grayson of Dark Order (@stu_dos) December 27, 2020

When I got stitched up months ago, Brodie was 1 of the first to check on me & ask if I was ok. I replied "I’m too old & beat up to actually get beat up & hurt. I’m fine."



That led to Brodie hitting me with his amazing trademark laughter & smile & this pic.❤️



Rest In Power, Jon. pic.twitter.com/0nuY99LsIC — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) December 27, 2020

This is beyond terrible.



Heartbreaking.



The time I spend with Brodie, he was always such an absolutely amazing person.



Love, prayers, and positive vibes to his family.



I’m so sorry for you loss.#RIPBrodieLee https://t.co/HMbsUpk1MT — ₮ⱧɆ ĐⱤ₳₩ (@TheSamiCallihan) December 27, 2020

This is heartbreaking. I'm at a legit loss for words right now. Such a kind, talented dude. Absolutely one of a kind.. #RIPBrodieLee — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) December 27, 2020

I hope you all get to know someone like Jon. He was the biggest family man & someone who made me laugh daily. I’ll miss him every day for the rest of my life. I love you, Brodie, and I thank you so much for loving me. — Florida Man (@WWEBigE) December 27, 2020

Heartbroken. A great opponent and a great man...I will miss you Jon. #RIPBrodieLee pic.twitter.com/4i0NuSLkBO — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) December 27, 2020

Heartbreaking is an understatement.



This was taken during the Atlanta shows when we had to film a month of TV in 2 days. Brodie was so much fun to be around. 💔 #RIPBrodieLee pic.twitter.com/2WTtuGU96D — sammy guevara (@sammyguevara) December 27, 2020

I’m so deeply sorry for the loss of Jon Huber. We bonded over the love of our children. He was a true family man. #RIPBrodieLee — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) December 27, 2020

So much pain comes with losing someone like Jon. But everywhere I look, I see an entire industry paying respect and showing love to him. That alone shows what an incredible man he was. #RIPBrodieLee pic.twitter.com/1QZbUqSS61 — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) December 27, 2020

It’s hard to explain to people, and I’m not certain he would want me to, that the biggest, scariest man you’ll ever see on your television is the kindest soul you’d ever meet. A model of a husband and father, and proof that some people are too good for this earth. ♥️ https://t.co/jm6YKlRNBu — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) December 27, 2020

A big man among men inside the ring & more importantly, outside of the ring. Absolutely Beloved — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) December 27, 2020

The world has lost a great one.



One of the absolute best.



In every way. #RIPBrodieLee — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) December 27, 2020

I’m still in shock over hearing the news about john Huber. I’ve worked with him in the ring as well as outside of the ring. He was a tremendous asset to the business. A loving husband, father and a great friend. you will be missed my friend R.I.P. pic.twitter.com/BTxij20We5 — D-von Dudley HOF (@TestifyDVon) December 27, 2020

One of the best humans I’ve known end been absolutely honored to call friend in this life let alone this business. His amazing family was his love above all else.



My heart is broken right now.



I love you, my friend. Always and forever. pic.twitter.com/MiuDZwJlNa — Matt Rehwoldt (@DramaKingMatt) December 27, 2020

I don't know what we were doing, just messing around at work. Jon peeking in the back. I can not emphasize how nice he was. Always laughing. Made the locker room so much more fun. A great man. A great father. R.I.P. ❤ pic.twitter.com/S9GANkScAf — Ariya Daivari (@AriyaDaivariWWE) December 27, 2020

I love you and I miss you #RIPBrodieLee — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) December 27, 2020

Devastating. You were wonderful in every way. Thank you for being you. #RIPBrodie — Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) December 27, 2020

I don’t have the words. #RIPBrodieLee May God send his beautiful family as much strength as possible. — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) December 27, 2020

Our thoughts here at Sportskeeda are with Lee's family at this hard time.