Dave Meltzer comments on a former WWE star's future in AEW: "He's not going to wrestle"

Dave Meltzer recently commented on a former WWE star’s future in AEW. The star in question is Sting, who will wrestle his retirement match at the upcoming Revolution pay-per-view on Sunday, March 03.

The Icon will team up with Dary Allin to take on The Young Bucks at the PPV. The 64-year-old began his wrestling journey in the mid-80s and has wrestled under many popular pro wrestling banners, like TNA, WCW, WWE, and AEW.

Sunday, March 03, will be the last time wrestling fans see Sting in action. A curious fan on X asked wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer about The Icon’s future in the Jacksonville-based promotion, questioning whether he will appear in non-wrestling roles on Tony Khan's promotion in the future.

Meltzer replied:

“He's not going to wrestle. I would expect that if he wants to appear in some form, he would be able to.”

AEW CEO Tony Khan calls Sting selfless

Sting joined All Elite Wrestling in 2020 and soon aligned himself with Darby Allin. During a conversation with Mike Peticca of Fanatics View, Tony Khan expressed his admiration for The Icon's selfless and humble nature.

He stated that despite being one of the greatest wrestlers in the business, there is not an iota of arrogance inside the man.

"I love having Sting come in and brainstorm with us. Also, working with Sting, he's one of the most selfless people and I find that I have to push him sometimes and have to remind him, 'You're Sting, it's all about you!' So, I do feel that this run of Sting being undefeated and what he's done here in AEW is very special,” said Tony Khan.

Khan added he is sad about the WCW legend retiring from the ring. But he expressed satisfaction at Sting’s ''best'' matches taking place in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

