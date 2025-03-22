Dave Meltzer imagines possible scenario of Cody Rhodes returning to AEW for one night only

Undisputed WWE Champion and former AEW star Cody Rhodes is one of the biggest stars in professional wrestling. Wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer recently explored a scenario about a potential return for Rhodes to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

In 2022, Cody Rhodes shocked the world after leaving AEW to make his historic WWE return at WrestleMania 38 in a match against Seth Rollins. The American Nightmare would spend the next years climbing up the mountain and finally dethroned Roman Reigns to become the Undisputed WWE Champion at WrestleMania 40. However, many have been wondering if Rhodes would ever look back at the promotion he helped bring as an alternative to the wrestling fans.

In a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer explored the possibility of Cody Rhodes' AEW return. He suggested that All Elite Wrestling could ask to get Cody Rhodes for one television show with good ratings. However, CM Punk would be more beneficial in that regard.

Cody Rhodes was brutalized by John Cena, The Rock, and Travis Scott at WWE Elimination Chamber. The American Nightmare went face-to-face with Cena on last week's Monday Night RAW. Vince Russo has shared his honest thoughts on the segment.

In a recent episode of BroDown on Sportskeeda Wrestling's WrestleBinge, former WWE head writer Vince Russo slammed Cody Rhodes for giving John Cena a verbal answer after Elimination Chamber. He compared the situation to what Stone Cold would've done if he were in Rhodes' shoes.

"Could you imagine what that dude would have done on the next show? Cody Rhodes gets kicked in the ba**s. He gets the s**t kicked out of him. He gets opened up, and his comeback is, 'You're a whiny b*tch.' Come on, bro. Like, seriously, really?" Russo added. [From 14:19 onwards]

We will have to wait and see if Cody Rhodes retains his Undisputed WWE Championship against John Cena at WrestleMania 41.

