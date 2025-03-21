Cody Rhodes looked like an "idiot" on WWE RAW; veteran reveals why

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes made a massive impact when he appeared on this week's RAW. However, wrestling veteran Stevie Richards recently revealed what made The American Nightmare look like an "idiot" during his segment on the Monday night show in Brussels, Belgium.

The Undisputed WWE Champion confronted John Cena on March 17, 2025, and silenced him for condescendingly calling him a kid. Rhodes also asserted that he does not want to lock horns with the "whiny b*tch" version of The Franchise Player for the WWE Title at WrestleMania 41.

On The Stevie Richards Show, the former WWE Superstar criticized Cody Rhodes' appearance on RAW, stating that he looked like an "idiot" for failing to retaliate against the 47-year-old star after the latter's attack at Elimination Chamber. Richards then detailed a different booking idea, where The American Nightmare would have instigated a physical altercation and John Cena would have resorted to a cheap shot.

"And you walk in [on RAW], and you look like an idiot. That's okay with you Cody [Rhodes]? You're not jumping in - You came on The Miz TV, you jumped Miz, and gave him a Cross Rhodes, but not to [John] Cena. Such a disconnect. You're right, the minute Cody was coming down, everybody should have filled that aisle way to prevent him from going into the ring and Cena should have stood there and been like, 'Come on,' but being held back and maybe Cody kind of gets to him. He could have got to him and Cena cheap shots him with the neckless - the brass knucks or something," he said. [From 09:27 to 10:06]

Watch the entire video below:

Top star claims Cody Rhodes has become a "better & bigger" babyface in WWE after John Cena's heel turn

AEW star Thunder Rosa recently shared her opinion on The Cenation Leader's transition to a villainous role for the first time in 20+ years. She made a bold statement about Cody Rhodes' current WWE run.

On the Busted Open podcast, Rosa stated that John Cena's heel turn ahead of WrestleMania 41 has enhanced The American Nightmare's status as the babyface in the company:

"And just the fact that it [John Cena's heel turn] happened now, it made Cody [Rhodes] even a better and bigger babyface because when he came out [on RAW], Oh my God, everything just fell on Brussels. It was crazy pop for Cody," she said.

Only time will tell if Rhodes can retain his WWE Championship against a heel John Cena at The Showcase of The Immortals in Las Vegas.

