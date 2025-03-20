Cody Rhodes has become "better & bigger" babyface in WWE after massive shift, thinks 38-year-old female star, ahead of WrestleMania 41

Cody Rhodes will be in action at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, with his Undisputed WWE Championship on the line. Ahead of this week's SmackDown, a current AEW star shared her thoughts on a major shift that solidified The American Nightmare as a "better and bigger" babyface in the company.

Ad

On the Busted Open podcast, Thunder Rosa commented on John Cena's transition to a heel character that took place at the Elimination Chamber 2025 Premium Live Event. She stated that The Franchise Player's heel turn amplified Cody Rhodes's popularity as a babyface.

The Unstoppable noted the "crazy pop" The American Nightmare got on RAW in Brussels as proof of the heel turn's effectiveness. Rosa concluded that the timing of Cena's character shift benefited both WWE Superstars:

Ad

Trending

"I think he is fitting into [villainous role] that too. And just the fact that it [John Cena's heel turn] happened now, it made Cody [Rhodes] even a better and bigger babyface because when he came out [on RAW], Oh my God, everything just fell on Brussels. It was crazy pop for Cody, and I know a couple weeks ago, people were complaining that Cody was getting stale. So, this turn for Cena at this time was perfect for both of them because it draws people into this match," she said. [From 03:50 to 04:22]

Ad

Watch the full episode below:

Ad

WWE legend sends heartwarming message to Cody Rhodes after leaving SmackDown

Veteran ring announcer Lilian Garcia recently announced that her full-time run on the SmackDown roster has ended. However, the 58-year-old WWE legend will be a part of all the Saturday Night's Main Event shows moving forward.

Lilian Garcia posted a picture on Instagram with Cody Rhodes, taken in the ring during a SmackDown dark match in Spain. She included a heartwarming message for The American Nightmare:

Ad

"Such a special moment captured in Spain and such a privilege to have been able to witness the evolution of @americannightmarecody all these years. He has earned every bit of his success and has proven to be a true champion that will forever be remembered as one of the greats!! Much love and respect to you, Cody!'' Garcia wrote.

Ad

Ad

Fans will have to wait and see if Rhodes will retain his Undisputed WWE Championship against a heel John Cena at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Please credit the Busted Open podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from the first half of this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback