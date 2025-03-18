58-year-old WWE legend sends heartfelt message to Cody Rhodes after leaving SmackDown

A WWE legend recently announced that her full-time run with SmackDown had come to an end. The veteran confirmed her departure from the blue brand's roster last week and has now shared a heartfelt message for Cody Rhodes on social media.

Lilian Garcia returned to the Stamford-based promotion in October 2024, replacing Samantha Irvin as the ring announcer on Monday Night RAW. Later, the 58-year-old legend moved to SmackDown, switching roles with Alicia Taylor.

That being said, on March 14, Garcia announced that her full-time role with SmackDown had come to an end. However, she will remain with the company as the ring announcer for all Saturday Night's Main Event shows moving forward.

Taking to Instagram, Lilian Garcia posted a photo from a special moment she shared with The American Nightmare in the ring during last week's episode in Spain. She noted Cody Rhodes' years of development, acknowledged his hard-earned achievements, and declared him a true champion who would be remembered as one of the greats.

"Such a special moment captured in Spain and such a privilege to have been able to witness the evolution of @americannightmarecody all these years. He has earned every bit of his success and has proven to be a true champion that will forever be remembered as one of the greats!! Much love and respect to you, Cody!'' she wrote.

Check out her IG post below:

Cody Rhodes shuts down a former WWE Champion on RAW

The March 17, 2025, installment of the Monday night show featured John Cena and Cody Rhodes face-to-face in the ring. The American Nightmare reminded The Franchise Player how the WWE Universe had bestowed unwavering support and love on the 47-year-old over the past 25 years.

In response, The Cenation Leader went on to condescendingly call Cody Rhodes a "kid." However, the 39-year-old star brutally silenced the 16-time World Champion.

"ENOUGH. It's certainly not kid, it's the WWE Champion!" he said.

Cena is set to lock horns with Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 in a quest to become a record-breaking 17-time World Champion in Las Vegas.

