"Made my life hell" - Former WWE writer accuses AEW's FTR of mistreating him on RAW after WrestleMania 35 

Former WWE writer Dave Schilling recently opened up about his "bad" experience working with AEW's FTR on the episode of RAW after WrestleMania 35.

Schilling worked for the global juggernaut in early 2019, when the duo of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler were prominent members of WWE RAW's roster. For those unaware, FTR (then known as The Revival) lost their RAW Tag Team Championships to Matt Cardona and Curt Hawkins at The Grandest Stages of Them All's 2019 edition.

Taking to Twitter, Dave Schilling wrote that Wheeler and Harwood "made his life hell" and made fun of a promo he wrote on the following episode of WWE RAW.

Check out Schilling's tweet below:

"I feel bad that FTR had a bad experience with Shawn Michaels, but they also made my life hell the Raw after Mania 35 & made fun of the promo I wrote while I was in the room. Tough business and people are rarely their best selves under the pressure cooker."

Dave Schilling @dave_schilling I feel bad that FTR had a bad experience with Shawn Michaels, but they also made my life hell the Raw after Mania 35 & made fun of the promo I wrote while I was in the room. Tough business and people are rarely their best selves under the pressure cooker. cagesideseats.com/wwe/2022/2/22/… I feel bad that FTR had a bad experience with Shawn Michaels, but they also made my life hell the Raw after Mania 35 & made fun of the promo I wrote while I was in the room. Tough business and people are rarely their best selves under the pressure cooker. cagesideseats.com/wwe/2022/2/22/…

In another tweet, the former WWE writer added that FTR "ducked" him all night instead of helping him improve the material.

"The ducked me all night, when they could have helped me make the promo better. We barely got the pre-tape on the air that night," tweeted Schilling.

Dave Schilling @dave_schilling The ducked me all night, when they could have helped me make the promo better. We barely got the pre-tape on the air that night. The ducked me all night, when they could have helped me make the promo better. We barely got the pre-tape on the air that night.

Neither Dax Harwood nor Cash Wheeler responded to Dave Schilling's tweets at the time of writing this article.

AEW's Dax Harwood recently opened about Shawn Michaels making fun of his injuries

Schilling's tweets were in response to Harwood sharing some intriguing details about his conversation with Shawn Michaels on WWE RAW's 25th-anniversary edition in January 2018. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler were on the receiving end of a beatdown by DX at the show.

The AEW star recalled that The Heartbreak Kid first consoled him, saying he and Wheeler were too talented to be in such a spot. However, Michaels later poked fun at Harwood's injuries once he came around his DX stablemates. The former AEW Tag Team Champion admitted that the WWE legend's actions hurt him.

What do you make of Dave Schilling's explosive comments about FTR? Do you think the AEW duo should apologize to the former WWE writer? Sound off in the comments section below.

Booker T sees a lot of himself in a female AEW star. More details here.

Edited by Angana Roy