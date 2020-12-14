Dax of FTR calls out members of the AEW roster who won't take criticism 

AEW commentator Jim Ross has certainly been in the headlines a lot this week. His opinions on how some AEW wrestlers don't protect the value of some moves, like the DDT and the superkick, have been making waves. Some of those AEW stars have made their feelings regarding Ross's comments known, as we have reported here.

Now Dax Harwood of FTR (the former AEW World Tag Team Champions) has taken to Twitter share his thoughts. It's quite evident that he sides with Ross and others like him rather than the talent in the AEW locker room.

Imagine not listening to criticism from the men & women who’ve shaped our profession, and paved a road that allows you to make a living today; all because they hurt your feelings. — Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) December 13, 2020

Dax says hurt feelings shouldn't stop AEW talent from listening to criticism

While Harwood doesn't mention Jim Ross or AEW by name, with everything that has been said over the last few days, his meaning is clear.

"Imagine not listening to criticism from the men & women who've shaped our profession, and paved a road that allows you to make a living today; all because they hurt your feelings."

While people like Harwood have their opinion, other people in the AEW locker room don't feel the same way. Brandon Cutler, a close friend of the Young Bucks, publicly shared his own views on the situation.

THIS WEDNESDAY on #AEWDynamite



7 vs 7



We’re gonna go outside, cluster up like coils, stand there in a huddle, friends and foes together, side-by-side to catch some leaping idiot going over the top.



Can’t wait 8pm TnT

Hopefully for 1M viewers let’s fn go pic.twitter.com/DTbBQN8WM5 — Brandon Cutler (@BranCutler) December 11, 2020

FTR and The Butcher and The Blade in AEW

