Dax Harwood breaks silence after FTR gets a new manager in AEW

The AEW roster is being terrorized by FTR. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler are full-fledged heels for the first time in a few years, and they are holding nothing back. The duo has a new representative after recent atrocities, and now Dax has made a few things perfectly clear in his latest statement to fans and co-workers.

Dax The Axe shocked the wrestling world last month, along with his longtime friend and tag team partner. Harwood and Wheeler formed Rated FTR with Adam Copeland late last year, but the two-time AEW World Tag Team Champions shockingly turned on the former Edge of WWE. Since then, FTR have ran rampant on Dynamite and Collision with disturbing heel antics against Daniel Garcia, Angelo Parker and Matt Menard, Nigel McGuinness, and others, even Tony Schiavone.

The Living Legend Killers revealed Stokely Hathaway as their new agent on Dynamite. This led to FTR calling out two of their idols: The Rock 'n' Roll Express. Hathaway plugged FTR's new t-shirt by tossing it in Robert Gibson's face as Dax and Cash attacked. The WWE Hall of Famers were beat down until Adam Cole and The Paragon made the save.

Dax took to X today to plug their new merch, and issue a statement, implying that FTR is focused on making money and winning championship gold. He reiterated they aren't worried about love or hate from the fans:

"When you want to love. When you want to hate," Dax Harwood wrote with the graphic below.

FTR will face Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly on Saturday's Playoffpalooza Collision episode. This comes one week after the Collision win over Menard and Parker.

AEW Dynamite updated lineup

Saturday's AEW Collision episode on TNT will be the Playoffpalooza episode. Below is the updated lineup:

FTR vs. The Paragon Women's World Championship Eliminator: Toni Storm (c) vs. Queen Aminata Tornado Tag: CRU vs. Top Flight Swerve Strickland vs. Blake Christian

Collision was taped on Wednesday in New Orleans. TNT and Max will air the episode as soon as the NBA Playoffs go off the air.

