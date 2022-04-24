Dax Harwood reacts to his anticipated match with Cash Wheeler on AEW Dynamite

Dax Harwood took to social media to further hype his upcoming match against Cash Wheeler this week on AEW Dynamite.

The battle between the FTR members will be for the Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament qualifier, as announced last Wednesday on Dynamite. It'll be the first time they will face each other in a singles match.

Other stars to qualify for the tournament include Samoa Joe, Kyle O'Reilly, and Adam Cole. They outlasted Max Caster of The Acclaimed, Jungle Boy of The Jurassic Express, and NJPW legend Tomohiro Ishii, respectively.

On Twitter, an excited Harwood anticipated his singles bout against Wheeler, emphasizing he was ready to go while hyping the upcoming match:

"The exact representation of the phrase, “Let’s F**king Go.” So LET’S F**KIN’ GO! #FTRvsFTR #AEWDynamite," Harwood wrote.

It'll be Wheeler's first singles match in AEW, while Harwood recently faced CM Punk in a losing effort on the March 23 episode of Dynamite.

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler proposed their upcoming singles match

The upcoming Dax Harwood vs. Cash Wheeler bout surprised the AEW locker room and fans alike. However, they admitted it was their goal as they longed to have a match against each other.

During their appearance on the Wrestling Perspective podcast, Harwood said the reason behind their match was their respect for Owen Hart. They added that they'd express their appreciation for him by having an outstanding bout:

"This was our idea, we had to fight for it, but that was completely our idea. We always wanted to have a match, but we didn't want to just have a match just to have a match. There had to be a reason. This is a perfect reason to do it. The Hart family means a lot to both of us, personally and professionally. Being able to show respect to Owen Hart and his whole family, what better way to do it than allowing the two biggest Hart family fans in the world to compete?"

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler slugging it out will be interesting to watch. It remains to be seen who'll advance to the men's tournament qualifier between the two.

