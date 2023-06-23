Dax Harwood deletes fiery tweet addressing reports of frustrated "top star" in AEW

AEW Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood has taken to social media to call out the top star that reportedly left the most recent episode of Dynamite in a bad mood.

Since the return of former AEW World Champion CM Punk, people have wondered what the vibe in the locker room is like, given how the Straight Edge Superstar can often divide opinions.

Many in All Elite Wrestling believed that Punk would wrestle strictly on AEW Collision, but following his brief cameo on the June 21 episode of Dynamite, a top star in the company reportedly left the show in a bad mood due to having the sense that Punk is a "ticking time bomb."

This has not sat well is FTR's Dax Harwood, who, in a now-deleted tweet that you can see below, called out the top star for running to the Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer with their feelings rather than addressing them to CM Punk himself.

"This one will get me some heat, but f**k it, it needs to be said. Whatever 'top star' left the show in a BaD MoOd because a certain individual was there; instead of running to Dave, why not just tell the individual face to face. That's how we used to do things back in the day," tweeted @DaxFTR.

Here is the now-deleted tweet from Dax Harwood

Dax also tweeted that his daughter Finley was at the June 21 edition of Dynamite, and that she had a great time, with Harwood showing his followers on Twitter a video of her performing a senton off the second rope and having an arm wrestling match with Mark Henry.

Dax Harwood will be in action this Saturday on AEW Collision

All Elite Wrestling started a new era on June 17 with the debut of Collision, a show that saw Dax Harwood, his FTR partner Cash Wheeler and CM Punk pick up a big win in the main event.

But can FTR continue that momentum on the next episode of AEW Collision? On June 24, Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler, and CM Punk will have Ricky Starks by their side as they take on Jay White, Juice Robinson, and The Gunns in an eight-man tag team match.

Jay and Juice have had their eyes on the AEW Tag Team Championships for a number of weeks at the time of writing, but have yet to be granted a match with FTR. However, a big win on Collision for both Bullet Club Gold and The Gunns will put them firmly in the title picture.

