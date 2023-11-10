Dax Harwood finally addresses why he trademarked 'CMFTR' after CM Punk's AEW exit

AEW faction CMFTR comprises CM Punk, Dash Harwood, and Cash Wheeler. Punk and FTR are long-time friends. They have wrestled four matches in AEW, emerging victorious two times. Punk was released from AEW in September 2023 after the 'Real Glass Incident' occurred backstage at All In.

On October 5, Harwood trademarked 'CMFTR' for entertainment services. Since this news broke, fans have been wondering the reason for the trademark after the former AEW Champion's departure.

After being asked by a user why the latter filed a trademark following CM Punk's exit, Dax Harwood replied on Twitter, revealing that he wouldn't want anyone else to own the trademark.

"Why would we want anyone else to be able to own it?" wrote Dax Harwood.

Fans also wonder if this trademark hints at them possibly teaming up together.

Veteran Rocky Romero talks about CM Punk wrestling at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom

After being released by AEW in September, CM Punk is a free agent and could go to whichever promotion he wants. Wrestle Kingdom 18 is held at Tokyo Dome on January 4, 2024.

While speaking with Fightful, Rocky Romero wants Punk to compete in this huge NJPW event.

“I think that, obviously, we didn’t really get to do many crossovers when Punk was with AEW. There was supposed to be that Tanahashi Punk match that never happened. So, I think Punk coming and doing a Wrestle Kingdom or a big show like that could be, I think, great for our product. Obviously, getting fresh eyes and everything that he brings to it, merchandise and everything else. So, I wouldn’t be opposed to it at all,” said Rocky Romero. [H/T - Wrestling Oberserver]

The former AEW Champion feuding with the top stars of New Japan Pro-Wrestling would be a treat to the eyes.

Who should wrestle against the Punk if he goes to NJPW? Let us know in the comments below.

