Dax Harwood gives clarification on his comments after AEW Dynamite; provides update on his relationship with CM Punk

Dax Harwood gave a clarification regarding his friendship with CM Punk while clearing the air on his comments after AEW Dynamite.

Dax Harwood's friendship with CM Punk is well documented. In fact, he was one of the few AEW stars who had nothing but nice things to say about the Straight Edge Superstar. When Punk returned to AEW after his suspension, he formed a formidable faction with FTR called CMFTR. Recently, Punk did an interview on the MMA Hour where he took shots at AEW and Tony Khan.

Dax cut a promo post his match at an AEW Collision taping where he made a statement which many people believed to be shots at Punk. Hence, Dax Harwood took to clarify that those comments weren't about. He also commented that Punk was one of his best friends.

"Try to stay off social media but I read this this morning and I have to respond. I respect fightful’s reporting, but This is a reach. I was in the ring with 3 great friends, in front of a great crowd, realizing what we had all overcame, and felt emotional. In NO way was anything I said about “stealing joy” directed at anyone…much less one of my best friends. Come on now."

Eric Bischoff on CM Punk burying Hulk Hogan

When CM Punk first joined AEW, he made some controversial remarks about Hulk Hogan and even called him a piece of sh**t. These comments didn't sit right with Eric Bischoff.

Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff stated that Punk tried to get heat by burying Hogan but it only ended up hurting his character:

"Punk was trying to get his heat by burying Hulk Hogan, which is such an internet mark thing to do. That's like the lowest-hanging fruit. There is cheap heat, and then there is, like, it's so cheap it doesn't have any value. When you go out and get yourself over by catering to the internet audience and burying a guy you don't know, you have no idea what kind of human being Terry Bolea is. You think you do because of what you've read and horrible situations he's put himself in, but that's not necessarily an indication of who he is, and you don't know who he is." [From 46:20 onwards]

Punk is currently injured and will not compete at WrestleMania 40. However, he has promised to make an appearance on the show.

