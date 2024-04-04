WWE Legend says his feelings about CM Punk haven't changed after recent interview, still dislikes him burying Hulk Hogan

CM Punk's interview with Ariel Helwani has got the internet talking, especially the parts where he spoke openly about AEW. While reacting on his podcast, Eric Bischoff explained why his opinions about CM Punk remain unchanged despite the new comments.

In his first tell-all interview since leaving AEW, CM Punk spoke honestly about Tony Khan, his issues with Jack Perry, and the company's overall approach.

While Eric Bischoff agreed with many things Punk brought up, his feelings about the Second City Saint haven't changed. Bischoff revealed on his 83 Weeks Podcast that he never knew CM Punk as a person because they'd never met before.

Bischoff recalled talking about Punk when rumors of his WWE return emerged and why he believed it was a better place for Phil Brooks than AEW:

"The reason my thoughts hadn't changed is I really didn't have any thoughts about Phil Brooks, the person. Didn't know him, didn't have a feeling one way or another. My feelings about him as a character at the time in AEW have not changed. Now, if you go back and listen, when rumors were floating around that Punk may go back to WWE, I said I think he would do fine there because he is not going to be 'the guy' he is going to be part of a team." [54:00 - 54:58]

Bischoff's problems with CM Punk stemmed from the latter's comment about Hulk Hogan, which Punk made after joining AEW, calling the controversial WWE legend a "piece of sh**."

The former WCW boss saw CM Punk burying Hogan as a cheap way of getting over the "internet marks." Eric Bischoff strongly felt that Punk's statement about the Hulkster hurt his character, forever changing how the WWE Hall of Famer perceived the 45-year-old superstar:

"Punk was trying to get his heat by burying Hulk Hogan, which is such an internet mark thing to do. That's like the lowest-hanging fruit. There is cheap heat, and then there is, like, it's so cheap it doesn't have any value. When you go out and get yourself over by catering to the internet audience and burying a guy you don't know, you have no idea what kind of human being Terry Bolea is. You think you do because of what you've read and horrible situations he's put himself in, but that's not necessarily an indication of who he is, and you don't know who he is." [From 46:20 onwards]

Eric Bischoff says CM Punk's comments are "rooted in common sense"

CM Punk's take on AEW and their apparent strategy has not gone down well with many fans. Punk claimed that All Elite Wrestling wasn't a real business and that Tony Khan was a nice guy but not a boss. Eric Bischoff has had similar criticisms about AEW over the years and said that after hearing CM Punk's thoughts, he could see them having a like-minded conversation.

Bischoff, however, noted that what Punk had highlighted were the basic principles of the wrestling business that AEW allegedly wasn't following:

"Now, after listening to this interview, the person I'm hearing, Phil Brooks, is somebody that I would, it's likely never going to happen, but sit down, have a steak with that guy? Sure! Because a lot of what he said is rooted in common sense. It's not a radical theory folks, it's just basic fundamental business." [From 55:11 onwards]

As advertised, Punk certainly didn't disappoint with his appearance on The MMA Hour and shared his viewpoint on several topics that were left unaddressed when he sensationally ended his AEW stint.

