  • AEW
  Dax Harwood gives a new nickname to top AEW star

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Apr 28, 2025 17:39 GMT
FTR
FTR are former AEW World Tag Team Champions (source: Dax's X account)

Dax Harwood has had a change of attitude in recent weeks. He has now given a new nickname to another top AEW star.

Harwood and Cash Wheeler are widely regarded as one of the top tag teams in professional wrestling. They have won titles in every major promotion in the world. In recent weeks, FTR had a change in attitude after they lost to Death Riders at AEW Dynasty 2025. Following the loss, they attacked Cope viciously. In the days that followed, the duo was even suspended due to their actions. After returning from their suspension, they aligned with Stokely Hathaway.

Now, Dax Harwood has taken to social media to give Cash Wheeler a new nickname, "Cash Daddy:"

"Big Stoke, Dax The Axe, & Cash Daddy I don’t know if Cash likes the nickname ‘Daddy’, but it sounds fun & I see a lot of people on social call him that."

Check out his tweet here:

Dax Harwood issued a declaration after FTR's suspension was lifted

After betraying Cope, FTR tried to attack Tony Schiavone, but Nigel McGuinness tried to stop them. Later on in the night, Dax and Cash faced off against Matt Menard and Angelo Parker in a winning effort. Following the match, FTR even attacked Daniel Garcia and laid him out in the ring. Due to their actions, they were suspended for a week and fined a week's pay.

When their suspension was lifted, Dax took to social media to make a huge declaration that they have decided to look after themselves:

"All in a day’s work. We’ve finally decided to look after FTR, not be anyone’s lackies, and WE’RE the bad guys?!"

Check out his tweet here:

It will be interesting to see how this heel turn will help Dax and Cash in the future.

Edited by Ken Cameron
