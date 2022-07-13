"I thought we were done"- FTR's Dax Harwood hypes upcoming match against 39-year-old star at a non-AEW event

AEW star Dax Harwood took to social media to promote his upcoming match with Rocky Romero.

Harwood and Romero are no strangers to one another as their teams FTR and Roppongi Vice battled last month on June 26 at Forbidden Door, with United Empire as well. FTR retained the ROH and won the IWGP Tag Team Titles by nailing the "Big Rig" on Romero.

Apparently, though, Dax and Rocky would have a score to settle as they were set to face each other again, this time in a singles match. The two will collide at NJPW Strong's High Alert event in Charlotte, North Carolina on July 24.

Romero posted the match card on Twitter and Harwood responded to his post. The latter thought he was through with the former by tweeting these words:

"I thought we were done. Guess not," Harwood tweeted.

Both men have contrasting styles as singles wrestlers, with Dax employing an all-around brawling style, while Rocky was more of a technical, martial-artist one. It will be interesting to see if the bout will ever result in a further rivalry between FTR and Roppongi Vice on AEW television.

AEW star Cash Wheeler also advertised a future FTR match

Before facing Rocky Romero on July 24th, Dax Harwood will defend the ROH Tag Team Championships along with Cash Wheeler against The Briscoes. It will emanate on July 23 at ROH's Death Before Dishonor extravaganza at Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Wheeler relayed a strong message on Twitter to hype up the title match. He guaranteed that they would do their best to cement themselves as one of the greatest tag teams of all time.

"I don’t know if we’ll ever really be the best tag team of all time. I don’t know how we’ll be remembered in 20+ years. I do know we’ll do whatever we can to put our names in the conversation. I know we want to be the best, & we want to face the best. We can’t quit now. Round 2," Wheeler tweeted.

FTR will have a busy weekend as they're involved in a series of bouts. It will be interesting to see if the top tag team will successfully win all their matches.

