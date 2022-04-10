Former WWE Superstar implies Bret Hart texted him to end beef with AEW star CM Punk

Dax Harwood has implied that WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart asked FTR to end their on-screen rivalry with fellow AEW star CM Punk. The Straight Edge Superstar developed deep-seated issues with FTR during his feud with MJF that culminated in a Dog Collar match at Revolution 2022.

On the December 22nd episode of AEW Dynamite, Punk joined forces with Sting and Darby Allin to defeat MJF, Cash Wheeler, and Dax Harwood in a trios match. A few weeks ago, Punk and Harwood met again in a singles match on Dynamite that received acclaim from fans and critics alike.

Earlier today, The Second City Saint took to Twitter to tag several fellow stars. Punk stated that he's looking for someone to wrestle next Wednesday:

While many AEW talents took the opportunity to respond to Punk's challenge, Harwood reacted differently. The reigning ROH and AAA Tag Team Champion tweeted that his idol Bret Hart texted him and asked FTR to be friends with CM Punk:

"Bret text me. He said he wants us to be friends. 6 man tag. LFG," Dax Harwood responded.

Harwood and Wheeler have been on fire in recent weeks, putting on classic matches and quickly becoming fan favorites in both ROH and AEW. The two were massively over with fans during their recent tag title defense against The Young Bucks.

It wouldn't be far-fetched to say that if FTR part ways with MJF, the duo could form an alliance with Punk down the road.

CM Punk could soon challenge for the AEW World Championship

Honcho🎯 @P1AllElite CM Punk’s AEW world title run is going to be generational. CM Punk’s AEW world title run is going to be generational. https://t.co/Xwp4TI0wBK

While it's still unknown whether Punk will compete on the upcoming episode of Dynamite, he has set his sights on the AEW World Championship.

The Second City Saint has asserted that he wouldn't mind facing Adam Cole or Hangman Page, who will be slugging it out for the world title on Rampage next week.

With Double or Nothing set to be the company's next pay-per-view, the 43-year-old could soon embark on his quest to become an AEW World Champion.

