Dax Harwood breaks silence after his AEW Dynamite win over Cash Wheeler

Dax Harwood took to social media to share his thoughts regarding his win on AEW Dynamite against tag team partner Cash Wheeler.

On this week's show, FTR members faced each other for the first time in the Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament qualifier match. Harwood scored a roll-up pinfall on Wheeler to advance to the contest. This was Dax's first singles victory in the company after losses against Chris Jericho, PAC, Jungle Boy, and CM Punk.

After the match, Harwood and Wheeler shared a hug, sealing their friendly yet fierce competition. The former even celebrated his victory with the AEW fans.

Dax Harwood gave his thoughts on the highlight video posted on the All Elite Wrestling Twitter page. He further emphasized that technical wrestling was his forte.

"This is my wrestling."

Who else has qualified for the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament in AEW?

With a victory earlier in Dynamite, Dax Harwood has joined select AEW stars who previously advanced to the Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament. The one-half of ROH and AAA Tag Team Champions joined the likes of Samoa Joe, Kyle O'Reilly, and Adam Cole as confirmed participants in the upcoming eight-man contest.

The tournament qualifier will continue on Rampage as Darby Allin squares off against Swerve Strickland this Friday. Next week on Dynamite, Jeff Hardy will make his AEW singles debut against Bobby Fish for a spot in the tournament.

For the women's tournament, Toni Storm, Jamie Hayter, Hikaru Shida, Red Velvet, Ruby Soho, and Britt Baker have already qualified by beating The Bunny, Skye Blue, Julia Hart, Willow Nightingale, Robyn Renegade, and Danielle Kamela in their respective matches.

The grand finals of the men's and women's tournaments will be held at Double or Nothing 2022 next month at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

It will be interesting to see who will prevail as the inaugural winners as fans eagerly wait for the tournament to commence on May 11.

