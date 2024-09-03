Dax Harwood reacts to a current WWE team using FTR's finisher: "I owe those guys a big part of my career"

Former WWE star Dax Harwood recently addressed a top tag team using FTR's Shatter Machine finishing move. The tandem is none other than DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa).

Ciampa and Gargano has had one of the best matches in NXT against FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) during their time in WWE. Dax Harwood recently reacted to DIY using the Shatter Machine finisher seemingly as a tribute to their incredible rivalry.

During a recent Q&A session on his Instagram Live, Dax Harwood revealed he loves to see the duo use Shatter Machine. Harwood shared how Tommaso Ciampa let him know about using the finisher before their match, which left him emotional.

"Thoughts on DIY using the Shatter Machine? Uh, I love it. I love those guys. I owe those guys a big part of my career and if I’m being honest, I was texting with Tommaso [Ciampa] before that and he let me know that they were going to use the Shatter Machine in their match to try to win the belts and I was very, very—I get really emotional, especially on the other side, the other team, WWE. When I see the move done and I hear it called Shatter Machine because you gotta understand man, it’s really hard to come up with something authentic or something new and I feel that we did that with the Shatter Machine."

The FTR member further spoke about how the tag team came up with Shatter Machine and how it was their own idea to introduce the 'Top Guys' nickname and the 'No Flips Just Fists' moniker.

"We came up with this new move and we named it. There was nobody in the office that started calling us The Revival or nobody in the office that called us Top Guys, nobody in the office that gave us, ‘No flips, just fists’ or nobody in the office that gave us Shatter Machine." [H/T: Post Wrestling]

DIY are former WWE Tag Team Champions

Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano have been aiming to become Tag Team Champions ever since they reformed DIY last year. The duo came up short multiple times in capturing the World Tag Team Championship on Monday Night RAW.

In the recent WWE Draft, DIY was moved to Friday Night SmackDown, where they finally managed to hold tag team gold on the main roster. Ciampa and Gargano successfully defeated Austin Theory and Grayson Waller to win the WWE Tag Team Championship.

Their run as champions was shortlived as DIY was brutally destroyed by The Bloodline's Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga, who defeated them to win the Tag Team Championship on the go-home episode of SmackDown before SummerSlam.

It will be interesting to see whether DIY regains the Tag Team Title in the upcoming months.

