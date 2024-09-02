Dax Harwood teases the blockbuster AEW debut of WWE legend's son

We have seen many stars arrive in AEW this year and recently Dax Harwood teased the blockbuster All Elite debut of a WWE legend's son. This veteran retired earlier this year.

After a legendary career spanning over three decades, Sting retired from professional wrestling at AEW Revolution in March 2024. At the pay-per-view, the WCW veteran made his entrance along with his sons who were dressed as different versions of The Icon. This involvement in the match has gotten one of his sons interested in pro wrestling.

Sting's son Steven Borden has been training with Darby Allin to become a professional wrestler. He has been living with the AEW star and Allin even set up a ring for The Icon's son to train. After one of their training session, Borden took a photo with FTR, Adam Copeland, and Allin indicating that they had been training together.

Dax Harwood now reacted to the photo on social media teasing an upcoming AEW debut of Steven Borden.

"Album drops soon," Dax wrote.

Currently, there is no word when will Borden make his wrestling debut. But considering the veterans he is training with, it is safe to say that The Icon's son is in great hands.

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler call out Grizzled Young Vets

The Grizzled Young Vets made a surprising appearance at AEW All In 2024, where they came face-to-face with The Young Bucks. However, they soon turned their attention to FTR and attacked them in the ring. But this didn't stop there.

The Grizzled Young Vets attacked FTR again on the episode of Collision following AEW All In and it looks like Harwood and Wheeler have had enough.

Following the sneak attack, FTR was ticked off backstage and they issued a warning to the former WWE team. Wheeler said that if they came face-to-face, they would lay them out.

This seems like these sneak attacks on Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have gotten them fired up. But it remains to be seen why Grizzled Young Veterans is picking a fight with FTR when they aren't champions.

