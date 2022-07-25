"You're Sting, of course, we still love you" – Top champion recalls WWE Legend's voicemail after match at a major event

Dax Harwood of FTR, one-half of the ROH, AAA, and IWGP Tag Team Champion, recalled what WWE legend Sting said to the tag team after their match last year.

On September 22, 2021, FTR (with Tully Blanchard at the time) faced Sting & Darby Allin at Dynamite: Grand Slam at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City. Sting & Allin beat the then-heels after The Icon forced Harwood to tap out using the Scorpion Deathlock.

During ROH's Death Before Dishonor media scrum, Harwood recalled receiving a three-minute voicemail from Sting after the bout. He detailed that the WWE legend was grateful to FTR for making him look good:

"I got a call from Sting, but I was out on the beach. I came back up, saw my phone, and listened to a three-minute voice mail from Sting. I still have it saved on my phone. He said, 'hey, I can’t thank you enough. You guys went out of your way to make sure that I looked as good as possible.' He said, 'I was afraid that I would embarrass myself. Then I got on Twitter and read the results and the reviews, and found out people still love me.' In my mind, I’m like, 'you’re Sting, of course, we still love you!' But he had that doubt, and those are the things that I care for." (H/T: WrestlingInc)

Harwood and Wheeler successfully retained their ROH World Tag Team Titles against The Briscoes (Jay & Mark) at ROH's Death Before Dishonor last Saturday night.

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood says he listens to wrestling veterans

During the same post-match scrum, Dax Harwood said veteran wrestling figures could criticize him and his matches because they earned their stripes.

The former WWE Superstar indicated he'd use their critiques as fuel to improve as a wrestler:

"If [Jim] Cornette wants to s*it on me, that's okay, you know. I'm okay with that because he's earned that right. If Bret Hart or Booker T or whoever says, 'I'm not a fan of those guys because they did this,' that's okay because they earned that right and I'll listen to 'em and I'll say, 'well, maybe I can.' Maybe I can take that and say, 'okay, maybe I can better myself.'"

As of the moment, FTR has no official challengers for their tag team titles. They still don't have the AEW Tag Team Championships, but it'll be interesting to see if they can win those belts soon, with All Out being the closest.

