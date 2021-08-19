Dax Harwood responds to claims that AEW is burying FTR

One-half of former tag team champions Dax Harwood has recently cleared the air on whether AEW is burying the FTR.

A Twitter user recently asked Dax Harwood about the current status of FTR, stating that either the injuries have been putting them on the sidelines or management is trying to bury them. In response, the former WWE superstar denied any such claims while acknowledging FTR as the second-best tag team in the world:

"No one is burying us! We’re the second best tag team in the world BABY!," Dax Harwood replied to a fan.

No one is burying us! We’re the second best tag team in the world BABY! https://t.co/zZt9XBtohm — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) August 19, 2021

Dax Harwood's statement subtly points his direction towards the current AEW Tag Team Champions, The Young Bucks. In an amusing bit, Harwood seems to be recognizing the Jackson Brothers as the top tag team.

For months, fans have expressed their desire to see a match between The Young Bucks and FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler). It is worth noting that Nick and Matt Jackson rose to prominence only after they defeated FTR for the AEW Tag Team Championships last year.

I rewatched FTR vs. Young Bucks last night, and I still stick by my statement that it was better than the Revolution tag match and is the best match #AEW has ever put on.



Both teams have never really engaged in a full-fledged rivalry since then. The Young Bucks climbed many ladders and eventually became the longest-reigning tag team champion in AEW's history.

With the entire tag team division in dire need of a shake-up, the company should look to book a match between FTR and The Young Bucks somewhere down the line. Given that both teams' negative roles on screen might be preventing them from crossing each other's paths.

Cash Wheeler took a nasty injury during FTR's match against Proud & Powerful on AEW Dynamite

Cash Wheeler had a tough outing in his last match!

During the Fight For The Fallen episode of the AEW Dynamite last month, Cash Wheeler suffered a cut to his arm, prompting the match between FTR and Proud & Powerful to end quickly.

Both teams were engaged in a heated rivalry heading into their possible rubber match. Fans even expected either of them to move on to challenge The Young Bucks at a later date. However, both teams have nowhere to be seen since Cash Wheeler's unfortunate injury. The storyline might be put on hold until Wheeler fully recovers.

