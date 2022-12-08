Create

Dax Harwood seemingly shares one-word reaction to upcoming match stipulation announced on AEW Dynamite

By Faden Cloete
Modified Dec 08, 2022 06:43 PM IST
Dax Harwood doesn't seem to happy about his upcoming match.

AEW's Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler are set to face one of their biggest challenges yet, despite losing during last night's Dynamite. In reaction to their upcoming Double Dog Collar Match, Harwood took to social media to react bluntly.

FTR has had some of the best-received high-profile matches over the past year. Unfortunately, the duo simply can't seem to find any luck inside AEW. In what seems like another run of bad luck, the two are set to face two of their most dangerous rivals yet.

In response to their recently announced bout against The Briscoe Brothers at the Ring of Honor Final Battle for the ROH Tag Team Championships, Dax Harwood only had one word to express himself.

"F**k." - Dax Harwood Tweeted.

#TheGunns @coltengunn & @theaustingunn have a gift for #FTR @CashWheelerFTR @DaxFTRIt's a Double Dog Collar Match against #DEMBOYS #TheBriscoes @jaybriscoe84 @SussexCoChicken for the #ROH World Tag Team Championship at #ROHFinalBattle LIVE on PPV this SATURDAY! https://t.co/fIp8H8Dkc6

Fans reacted very positively to the first face-off between the two teams, but will FTR be able to hold onto the ROH World Tag Team Championships this Saturday? Some fans have even questioned FTR's booking lately, but wrestling veteran Jim Cornette firmly believes the tag team is purposely being held down.

A "person of influence" within WarnerMedia is reportedly preventing Tony Khan from signing The Briscoe Brothers to AEW

Despite being one of the most celebrated tag teams on social media, The Briscoe Brothers have not yet been signed by Tony Khan. Even though the duo is signed to ROH, they've never made physical appearances.

The Briscoe Brothers @jaybriscoe84 & Mark Briscoe on verge to joining @AEW on January 2022. This is huge signing for them and make tag team division on Dynamite more competitive. https://t.co/vOjVTxJj0D

According to a Fightful Select report, a “person of influence” in WarnerMedia shut down the plans for AEW to sign Mark and Jay Briscoe. The report continued, noting that the person in question cited Jay’s homophobic Tweets from 2013 as the reason why despite the duo having stayed clear from the drama since.

Many fans have argued against the decision online, with some having recently started a Change.org petition. Unfortunately, for fans of the duo, it seems like they'll still be delegated to Ring of Honor instead.

