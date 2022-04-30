"AEW is in good hands as long as you’re our future"- Former WWE star sends a heartfelt message for Wardlow

Dax Harwood recently sent a message to Wardlow. The FTR member said that Mr. Mayhem was the future of AEW and the company was in safe hands with him around.

The former Pinnacle member had an impressive showing on this week's episode of Dynamite, where he defeated fellow powerhouse performer Lance Archer. The two had a blistering encounter full of big moves and displays of athleticism, especially from Wardlow, who hit a picture-perfect Swanton Bomb.

Mr. Mayhem expectedly triumphed after laying down The Murderhawk Monster with a series of powerbombs. A few hours back, AEW's Twitter handle revealed that Wardlow had won the "Wrestler Of The Week" award.

Moments later, the 34-year-old performer tweeted that he'd like to share the accolade with Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, who opened this week's Dynamite with a memorable match.

This prompted Harwood to respond to his former stablemate, saying it was his "time" now. Check out his tweet here:

"Nah Wardawg. This is your time. AEW is in good hands as long as you’re our future. You lead this company. We’ll keep working our a***s off," tweeted Dax Harwood.

Wardlow has an exciting challenge lying ahead at next week's AEW Dynamite

Once his plans were foiled, MJF made a call and struck a deal to bring a talent even taller than Mr. Mayhem to face him at next week's Dynamite.

The Salt of the Earth then dropped a major hint that William Morrissey (FKA Big Cass) could be Wardlow's opponent by using his WWE catchphrase, "You can't teach that." If the tease turns out to be accurate, it's safe to assume Morrissey and the AEW star could steal the show with an explosive clash of behemoths.

As far as who could win, considering how Mr. Mayhem is amidst a big babyface push, he's the favorite to emerge victorious and build momentum ahead of his inevitable match against MJF.

