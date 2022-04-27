"Best tag team in the business" - AEW star shares heartfelt message from Bret Hart after recent match

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart has a strong bond with current AEW star and FTR member Dax Harwood. So much so that The Hitman showered praise on Harwood, his partner Cash Wheeler and The Young Bucks after their recent match on AEW Dynamite.

FTR and The Young Bucks headlined the April 6th edition of Dynamite with Wheeler and Harwood's AAA and ROH Tag Team Championships on the line. After a hard-hitting match that had the crowd on its feet, Wheeler and Harwood came out on top.

After the match, Bret Hart personally messaged Dax Harwood to congratulate all four men for their efforts. Harwood revealed the message to Renee Paquette on the most recent episode of "The Sessions with Renee Paquette":

“I mean he texted me right after the Young Bucks match and said ‘Really enjoyed your match with The Young Bucks, first time I ever really got to watch them, great pace, great action, brilliant timing, kudos to all, best tag team in the business today. Bret.’ And he put the smiley face emoji with the sunglasses on,” said Dax Harwood. (44:25)

At the time of writing, FTR and The Young Bucks have wrestled each other twice and have one win apiece, with the Jackson brothers taking the victory in their first bout at Full Gear in 2020. With both matches having garnered widespread acclaim, a third is expected somewhere down the line.

Dax Harwood claims to be the biggest Bret Hart fan

Unsurprisingly, Bret Hart has influenced a number of stars in today's industry. AEW alone features many top names who claim to be The Hitman's biggest fan.

Drain Bamager #BlackpoolCombatClub @DrainBamager Dax Harwood says when he wrestled CM Punk last week, he wanted to impress Bret Hart & wanted him to say, "this is the kind of wrestling I look forward to and I want to put out."



Dax then reveals Bret indeed texted him before the match saying, "I cannot wait to watch this match." Dax Harwood says when he wrestled CM Punk last week, he wanted to impress Bret Hart & wanted him to say, "this is the kind of wrestling I look forward to and I want to put out."Dax then reveals Bret indeed texted him before the match saying, "I cannot wait to watch this match." https://t.co/iNoCaL79eq

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have both expressed their love for Hart several times, but CM Punk is another who wants to stake his claim as The Hitman's biggest fan. The Second City Saint even sported pink and black ring attire during his match with Dustin Rhodes on the April 20th edition of Dynamite.

