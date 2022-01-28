×
"I'll beat up his ba****d son" - AEW star Dax Harwood threatens son of WWE Hall of Famer

Harwood is known for taking shots at other wrestlers.
Faden Cloete
ANALYST
Modified Jan 28, 2022 09:08 PM IST
Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have enjoyed a lot of success as FTR. They're one of the most decorated tag teams in the wrestling world today, as they have won titles in several major promotions. For this reason, the duo is heavily favored in its upcoming match against Brock Anderson and Lee Johnson on AEW Rampage. Before the match, Harwood took a shot at the second-generation star.

Anderson is the son of Hall of Famer Arn Anderson, while Johnson is the protege of Cody Rhodes. With this heritage in mind, Harwood took to Twitter to threaten Anderson.

Ok. I’ll watch dad this morning while I drink coffee. Then later tonight, I’ll beat up his bastard son, take his last name, and become the true Anderson of Professional Wrestling. #AEWRampage twitter.com/monsoonclassic…

The match between the two teams was originally slated for the January 19th episode of AEW Dynamite, but it was postponed due to medical protocols. The initial build-up for the bout was set around the history between Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard. Both managers were once wrestlers, and they were founding members of the Four Horsemen stable.

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler are known for their catchphrase "no flips, just fists" and their respect for the legends of wrestling. But according to Harwood's Tweet, he has no respect for second-generation wrestlers like Brock Anderson.

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler recently beat WWE Hall of Famers The Rock 'n Roll express

Got to tag with my best friend against a couple of legends/mentors while a few other legends/mentors watched from behind the curtain. It’s not lost on me how lucky I am to get to do this. twitter.com/edgeratedr/sta…

The Rock 'n Roll Express was formed in 1980, but WWE Hall of Famers Robert Gibson and Ricky Morton continue to wrestle into their 60s.

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler were the first tag team these legends faced on their retirement tour, and FTR made history by defeating them. Picking up a win over these Hall of Famers led Harwood to claim that FTR is the greatest tag team of this generation.

While many critics could dispute this bold claim, the team has won 7 different tag team championships. Additionally, they are WWE's first Triple Crown Tag Team Champions; Wheeler and Harwood won the titles on RAW, SmackDown and NXT.

What do you think about Harwood's tweet? Sound off below.

Edited by Colin Tessier
