Dax Harwood volunteers heartwarming gesture to support Jay Briscoe's family

The wrestling world was left in shock this morning, following the tragic news that ROH Tag Team Champion Jay Briscoe had passed away. Following the unfortunate tragedy, AEW star Dax Harwood has thought of a great way to help out Jay's family in their time of need.

Briscoe passed away from injuries sustained in a serious car accident, which left the wrestling world in mourning. People from in and out of the business have spent the day sharing their favorite memories and matches of Jay's career, but the main thing people have done is try to think of ways to help out the wrestler's family.

Twitter user @PollyannaDIY suggested making an enamel pin set to commemorate The Briscoe's dog collar match against FTR from the ROH Final Battle Pay-Per-View in December 2022. Dax Harwood found out about the idea and suggested this:

Who at @AEW do I need to talk to to sign off on it? All proceeds to Jay's family (should go without saying). You make them, I'll buy every single one of them and we'll give the money to his family.

"You make them, I'll buy every single one of them and we'll give the money to his family." Hardwood tweeted.

There have been other suggestions made by members of the wrestling community in order to help Jay Briscoe's family during this difficult time, including raising money through GoFundMe pages and giving the revenue from the upcoming ROH Supercard of Honor event to his family as well.

Everyone at Sportskeeda Wrestling sends their thoughts and prayers to Jay Briscoe's family during this difficult period.

Dax Harwood and Jay Briscoe were involved in one of the best rivalries of 2022

Despite debuting in 2000, 2022 was a banner year for Jay and Mark Briscoe as they held gold in various different promotions. However, it was their feud with FTR in Ring of Honor that truly put them in a league of their own.

The two teams fought over the ROH Tag Team Championships at all three of Ring of Honor's Pay-Per-Views in 2022, with all three being seen as match-of-the-year contenders.

RIP Jay Briscoe Go out of your way today to watch this Trilogy. The Briscoes vs. FTR will go down as one of the best if not the best tag rivalries in wrestling history!RIP Jay Briscoe Go out of your way today to watch this Trilogy. The Briscoes vs. FTR will go down as one of the best if not the best tag rivalries in wrestling history!RIP Jay Briscoe 😞 https://t.co/4tx33sKyUS

FTR won both the first and second matches at Supercard of Honor XV and Death Before Dishonor respectively, with the latter of the two matches being contested as a two-out-of-three falls match.

The Briscoes regained the titles at the Final Battle event in December 2022 in a brutal Double Dog Collar match, which has been seen as arguably the greatest dog collar match in wrestling history.

What was your favorite match between FTR and The Briscoes? Let us know in the comments section down below!

