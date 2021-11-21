"We'll be waiting for round two" – FTR's Dax Harwood teases dream rematch with former NXT Champions in AEW

AEW's Dax Harwood recalled the second anniversary of the tag team match between FTR and Undisputed Era in WWE NXT.

FTR, known as The Revival in WWE, is one of the greatest tag teams in NXT history, having won the NXT Tag Team Championships twice. On the November 20, 2019, episode of NXT, FTR squared off against the then Tag Team Champions, Undisputed Era.

Taking to Twitter, Dax Harwood tweeted that he and his tag team partner, Cash Wheeler, are looking forward to wrestling a second match with the stable sometime down the line. Check out the AEW star's tweet below:

Current AEW star Bobby Fish and NXT Superstar Kyle O'Reilly represented Undisputed Era in the match, besting FTR in a terrific back-and-forth contest. The bout served to build hype for Survivor Series 2019, which went down merely four days later on November 24th.

Kyle O'Reilly joining AEW could make the dream rematch a reality

It's no secret that O'Reilly is the latest high-profile WWE Superstar who could be on his way out of the company soon. Though he's on NXT tagging with Von Wagner, O'Reilly's contract is expiring in December.

Considering that two of his former Undisputed Era stablemates, Adam Cole and Bobby Fish, have already joined AEW, O'Reilly could soon follow suit. Plus, signing with the company would allow him to join forces with Fish to compete in a second match against FTR, this time in AEW.

