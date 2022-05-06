"There's so much room for error" - WCW legend on AEW star Sammy Guevara's iconic Diamond Cutter on Cody Rhodes (Exclusive)

DDP recently recalled Sammy Guevara's jaw-dropping Diamond Cutter to Cody Rhodes on AEW Dynamite during their Ladder Match earlier this year.

It's no secret that The Spanish God is one of the most impressive high-flying wrestlers of the current generation. Guevara has consistently delivered terrific matches and memorable spots during his All Elite Wrestling tenure.

However, the one where he leaped over two ladders from the top rope to execute a Diamond Cutter on Cody stands tall among the rest. The spot came during a Ladder Match on Dynamite's January 26th edition, which also happened to be The American Nightmare's last match in AEW before returning to WWE.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Bro Show, DDP recalled the said spot, saying there was plenty of room for error. Still, Guevara and Rhodes executed it to perfection.

Diamond Dallas Page added that unlike his days, when only a handful of performers were capable of such athletic moves, there's an abundance of them today.

"I'll go back to Sammy Guevara's springboard from the top rope, crossing two ladders, and then swinging through and catching Cody with the Diamond Cutter. There's so much room for error. The kids today are so talented; it's unbelievable. There are so many guys you can name; it wasn't like my time when there were five guys who could do unbelievable athletic stuff," said DDP. (26:50 - 27:50)

Check out the full Instagram video below:

AEW star Scorpio Sky recently praised Sammy Guevara

TNT Champion Scorpio Sky has immense respect for The Spanish God despite feuding with him for a few weeks now.

Sky recently termed Sammy Guevara an "incredible" performer and said he doesn't hesitate to put his body at risk to entertain the fans. Furthermore, the AEW TNT Champion explained that Guevara was the perfect opponent for anyone in a Ladder Match as he didn't hold back from taking massive bumps.

“Sammy Guevara is, rivalry aside, an incredible performer. He always goes out and puts on a great show for fans and he doesn't care about his body. He’s always wanting to top himself. He’s the type of guy you want to be in a ladder match against, especially since his main concern is always crashing and burning,” said Scorpio Sky.

Sammy Guevara and Sky could soon square off again in AEW, this time in a mixed tag team match, with the former teaming up with Tay Conti while the latter would join forces with Paige VanZant.

If you take any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the Instagram video.

Who's stronger? Goldberg or Brock Lesnar? Drew McIntyre answers the ultimate question.

Edited by Arpit Shrivastava