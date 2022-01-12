WWE Hall of Famer names Chris Jericho as the most over guy in professional wrestling

Chris Jericho is the most over guy in professional wrestling, according to WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page.

DDP recently sat down with Steven Muehlhausen of DAZN to discuss a variety of subjects. When speaking about Jericho, Page stated that no one in the wrestling industry is more over than the AEW star is right now.

"Nathan Lowry, who was one of the guys who works for me and the guy who was the director of Jericho’s (song) 'Judas.' They filmed Judas in my DDP Yoga Performance Center," DDP revealed. "That was one of those who changed Jericho’s life. To me, Chris Jericho is the most over guy in professional wrestling," said DDP

The wrestling legend went on to compliment how innovative Chris Jericho is, comparing him to Ric Flair.

"He's Ric Flair. He’s Ric Flair now. He's got 30 years, he's still on top, he continues to reinvent himself, and he can still work ass off. They're singing his song. That's got to be the greatest compliment ever. To me, it’s the greatest entrance in wrestling because the people are so involved with it," continued Page

Chris Jericho is a big part of the AEW roster

All Elite Wrestling is firing on all cylinders to start off 2022, and Jericho has been front and center with AEW since the company started back in 2019.

DDP believes one of the reasons AEW is so popular right now is due to the company's passionate and excitable fanbase.

"The biggest thing that I love about AEW is the fans (and) how the fans react," DDP said. "I wrestled there two years ago this January. I would never have done it if there were no fans. Cody's like my nephew, and I helped him a lot in the beginning, just with the production side."

What do you make of DDP's comments? Do you believe Jericho is the most over guy in professional wrestling? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Edited by Brandon Nell

