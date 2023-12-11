"DEAD COMPANY," "This is their A show!?" - Fans erupt amid unimpressive ticket sales for AEW Dynamite this week

Tony Khan has some more bad news in store. The number of tickets sold for the upcoming AEW Dynamite paints a dismal picture. This is a downward spiral that Khan has been facing for a while now, both at the ratings table and when it comes to ticket sales as well.

A social media user posted the stark-looking picture and what it meant for the wrestling promotion that debuted back in 2019.

More than 800 tickets are still available in an arena that has a capacity of more than 3000 seats. There has been talk about whether Khan's been market savvy, and taken the step of booking smaller venues, so that such distressing pictures don't show up on the timelines of AEW and wrestling fans.

AEW is not performing well even on a year-to-year basis. Its ratings are down a whopping 40% to 50%.

Tony Khan's booking of AEW matches has been criticized

Tony Khan has earned a lot of flak for the matches that he books. With the product not drawing good ratings, several icons of the industry have torn into him with their frank criticism.

Vince Russo has publicly asked Khan to give him charge of booking for at least six months. Eric Bischoff, who was an integral part of the Attitude Era, has used a negative term to describe the matches that Khan books. Recently, Joey Janela, who was earlier with AEW, also spoke his thoughts about what Khan should do to increase the ratings of his shows.

Tony Khan's roster is also going through much negativity. There are reports that the mindset backstage has been negative for a while, especially after the release of a particular member of the production team.

With so much negativity around the booking, fans are wondering whether Khan should look at bidding goodbye to the booking aspect.

What do you think? Should Tony Khan give away the booking responsibility to someone else? Tell us in the comments section.

