"Death Riders are actually good," "Minus all the aura" - Fans react to top faction's appearance on WWE RAW

This week, WWE Monday Night RAW featured a particular scene that provoked major reactions from the fanbase. This came after it drew significant comparisons between a top faction in WWE and its rival competitor, AEW.

Ad

During the opening shots of the September 15 edition of RAW, The Vision, comprising Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed, was shown walking into the building. They were clad in black outfits and wore glasses, exhibiting their dominant aura in their walk.

This led to a war of words among fans on social media, with mixed reactions. One section of the wrestling fanbase drew comparisons with AEW's Death Riders, led by Rollins' former Shield brother, Jon Moxley, and his cohorts, Marina Shafir, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, PAC, and their newest member, Daniel Garcia. However, some of those fans did mention that The Vision was a much better faction when compared to Moxley's stable.

Ad

Trending

mick Dee @mickDee62188977 @Ace109610 Deathriders are actually good

Ad

WWE's huge mistake with John Cena revealed - Watch Here!

FARHAN 🇧🇩🇵🇸🇵🇸🇧🇩 @JohnCenagoat16 @Ace109610 Better version you mean

Ad

Erick Garcia @erickraven5220 @Ace109610 Temuriders

Ad

Tyler @tyler_wrestle @Ace109610 Minus all the aura

Ad

On the other hand, some fans were not happy about The Vision's comparison with The Death Riders and claimed that they were not the same at all.

Mohamad Jafarof @MRJbloodmage @Ace109610 Please don’t call them death riders.

Ad

Howie Friedman @Howdog11 @Ace109610 Not even close, not the same at all

Ad

The Vision is scheduled to compete at WWE's next PLE, Wrestlepalooza

The Vision might be missing the brains of the operations, Paul Heyman, who Roman Reigns took out at WWE Clash in Paris PLE, but they are still strong. In fact, all stable members are scheduled for huge matches at the company's debut PLE on ESPN, Wrestlepalooza, taking place on September 20, at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Ad

The heavy hitters of the stable, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, will compete against the reunited duo of Jimmy and Jey, The Usos, in a tag team match. Similarly, Seth Rollins and his wife Becky Lynch will square off against the real-life husband wife duo of CM Punk and the recently returned AJ Lee.

With tensions running wild heading into Wrestlepalooza, it remains to be seen if The Vision will be able to emerge victorious in both matches.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author N.S Walia Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.



Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.



Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball. Know More

Paul Heyman's downfall need to be studied - Check!