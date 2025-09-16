  • home icon
  • AEW
  • "Death Riders are actually good," "Minus all the aura" - Fans react to top faction's appearance on WWE RAW

"Death Riders are actually good," "Minus all the aura" - Fans react to top faction's appearance on WWE RAW

By N.S Walia
Modified Sep 16, 2025 08:32 GMT
The Death Riders are a top heel faction in AEW (Image via Claudio Castagnoli
The Death Riders are a top heel faction in AEW (Image via Claudio Castagnoli's Instagram)

This week, WWE Monday Night RAW featured a particular scene that provoked major reactions from the fanbase. This came after it drew significant comparisons between a top faction in WWE and its rival competitor, AEW.

Ad

During the opening shots of the September 15 edition of RAW, The Vision, comprising Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed, was shown walking into the building. They were clad in black outfits and wore glasses, exhibiting their dominant aura in their walk.

This led to a war of words among fans on social media, with mixed reactions. One section of the wrestling fanbase drew comparisons with AEW's Death Riders, led by Rollins' former Shield brother, Jon Moxley, and his cohorts, Marina Shafir, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, PAC, and their newest member, Daniel Garcia. However, some of those fans did mention that The Vision was a much better faction when compared to Moxley's stable.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

WWE's huge mistake with John Cena revealed - Watch Here!

Ad
Ad
Ad

On the other hand, some fans were not happy about The Vision's comparison with The Death Riders and claimed that they were not the same at all.

Ad
Ad

The Vision is scheduled to compete at WWE's next PLE, Wrestlepalooza

The Vision might be missing the brains of the operations, Paul Heyman, who Roman Reigns took out at WWE Clash in Paris PLE, but they are still strong. In fact, all stable members are scheduled for huge matches at the company's debut PLE on ESPN, Wrestlepalooza, taking place on September 20, at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Ad

The heavy hitters of the stable, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, will compete against the reunited duo of Jimmy and Jey, The Usos, in a tag team match. Similarly, Seth Rollins and his wife Becky Lynch will square off against the real-life husband wife duo of CM Punk and the recently returned AJ Lee.

With tensions running wild heading into Wrestlepalooza, it remains to be seen if The Vision will be able to emerge victorious in both matches.

About the author
N.S Walia

N.S Walia

Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.

Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.

Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball.

Know More

Paul Heyman's downfall need to be studied - Check!

Quick Links

Edited by N.S Walia
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications