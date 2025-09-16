"Death Riders are actually good," "Minus all the aura" - Fans react to top faction's appearance on WWE RAW

This week, WWE Monday Night RAW featured a particular scene that provoked major reactions from the fanbase. This came after it drew significant comparisons between a top faction in WWE and its rival competitor, AEW.
During the opening shots of the September 15 edition of RAW, The Vision, comprising Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed, was shown walking into the building. They were clad in black outfits and wore glasses, exhibiting their dominant aura in their walk.
This led to a war of words among fans on social media, with mixed reactions. One section of the wrestling fanbase drew comparisons with AEW's Death Riders, led by Rollins' former Shield brother, Jon Moxley, and his cohorts, Marina Shafir, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, PAC, and their newest member, Daniel Garcia. However, some of those fans did mention that The Vision was a much better faction when compared to Moxley's stable.
On the other hand, some fans were not happy about The Vision's comparison with The Death Riders and claimed that they were not the same at all.
The Vision is scheduled to compete at WWE's next PLE, Wrestlepalooza
The Vision might be missing the brains of the operations, Paul Heyman, who Roman Reigns took out at WWE Clash in Paris PLE, but they are still strong. In fact, all stable members are scheduled for huge matches at the company's debut PLE on ESPN, Wrestlepalooza, taking place on September 20, at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.
The heavy hitters of the stable, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, will compete against the reunited duo of Jimmy and Jey, The Usos, in a tag team match. Similarly, Seth Rollins and his wife Becky Lynch will square off against the real-life husband wife duo of CM Punk and the recently returned AJ Lee.
With tensions running wild heading into Wrestlepalooza, it remains to be seen if The Vision will be able to emerge victorious in both matches.
