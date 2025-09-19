Death Riders' Marina Shafir sends explicit message to her husband Roderick Strong after confronting him on AEW Dynamite

AEW star Marina Shafir recently had an intense showdown with her real-life husband, Roderick Strong. The two stars have been married since 2018. While the couple may live in the same house, they stood divided during the special edition of Dynamite, September to Remember.On the go-home show ahead of All Out, Roderick Strong took on Death Riders' leader Jon Moxley. The Problem has stood by the Purveyor of Violence for over one year. She displayed her loyalty to the former AEW World Champion even when her husband stood across her. The two stars came face-to-face, and fans got to see a little collaboration between the couple on-screen during the brief confrontation.Despite trying her best not to break character, she smiled at Strong despite being a heel. Later, Marina Shafir took to X after their confrontation and sent a three-word message to the former International Champion.&quot;F**k you Roddy,&quot; she wrote.You can check out the post here.Marina Shafir talks about managing her professional and personal lifeMarina gave birth to her and Strong's son, Troy, in 2017. Since both stars are in the pro wrestling industry, they have to be on the road for most days of the week.While speaking with Talk Is Jericho, The Problem said that her life is as chaotic as the couple has to manage, as they must find time for their son after dealing with work.&quot;It's just chaos all the time. All the extra time we get is put into Troy and his extracurricular activities. I don't ever want to take away from his little world that he is creating and actually making it about that at home. When we get home, it helps. That's what I've learned so far. Its chaos man. It feels like a roller coaster every week,&quot; she said.It will be interesting to see if they confront each other in the future.