  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Marina Shafir
  • Death Riders' Marina Shafir sends explicit message to her husband Roderick Strong after confronting him on AEW Dynamite

Death Riders' Marina Shafir sends explicit message to her husband Roderick Strong after confronting him on AEW Dynamite

By Tejas Pagare
Published Sep 19, 2025 04:00 GMT
Marina Shafir and Roderick Strong came face to face [Image Credit: Marina
Marina Shafir and Roderick Strong came face to face [Image Credit: Marina's X]

AEW star Marina Shafir recently had an intense showdown with her real-life husband, Roderick Strong. The two stars have been married since 2018. While the couple may live in the same house, they stood divided during the special edition of Dynamite, September to Remember.

Ad

On the go-home show ahead of All Out, Roderick Strong took on Death Riders' leader Jon Moxley. The Problem has stood by the Purveyor of Violence for over one year. She displayed her loyalty to the former AEW World Champion even when her husband stood across her. The two stars came face-to-face, and fans got to see a little collaboration between the couple on-screen during the brief confrontation.

Despite trying her best not to break character, she smiled at Strong despite being a heel. Later, Marina Shafir took to X after their confrontation and sent a three-word message to the former International Champion.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"F**k you Roddy," she wrote.

WWE has no plans for these former AEW wrestlers? Here's why!

You can check out the post here.

Ad

Marina Shafir talks about managing her professional and personal life

Marina gave birth to her and Strong's son, Troy, in 2017. Since both stars are in the pro wrestling industry, they have to be on the road for most days of the week.

While speaking with Talk Is Jericho, The Problem said that her life is as chaotic as the couple has to manage, as they must find time for their son after dealing with work.

Ad
"It's just chaos all the time. All the extra time we get is put into Troy and his extracurricular activities. I don't ever want to take away from his little world that he is creating and actually making it about that at home. When we get home, it helps. That's what I've learned so far. Its chaos man. It feels like a roller coaster every week," she said.

It will be interesting to see if they confront each other in the future.

About the author
Tejas Pagare

Tejas Pagare

Twitter icon

Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.

Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.

His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.

In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things.

Know More

How WWE has messed up John Cena's last run - Check here!

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications