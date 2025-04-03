Death Riders member breaks silence after Jon Moxley shockingly attacks female star on AEW Dynamite

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley was involved in a major opening contest on the latest episode of Dynamite. The Death Riders' Marina Shafir sent a message after the show.

Ad

On Wednesday, Jon Moxley and Marina Shafir teamed up to take on Swerve Strickland and Willow Nightingale in a mixed tag team match. After the heels lost the match, Moxley shockingly attacked Willow Nightingale and dropped her with the Paradigm Shift finishing move.

On X (formerly Twitter), Marina Shafir addressed fans after Jon Moxley attacked the former AEW TBS Champion.

"House warming #DeathRiders," she wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Jon Moxley will defend his All Elite Wrestling World Championship against Swerve Strickland at Dynasty 2025. Fans will have to wait and see if Strickland puts an end to Moxley's reign.

Bully Ray on AEW's Death Riders storyline

The Death Riders storyline has been going on in All Elite Wrestling since last summer. The angle seemed interesting to viewers in the beginning. However, many have voiced frustrations with how it has been booked.

Ad

On a recent edition of the Busted Open After Dark podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray discussed when the promotion should pull the brakes on the storyline. He also believed Tony Khan would step in and stop Jon Moxley from continuing the program on All Elite Wrestling television.

"I'm wondering if we are getting to the tail end of The Death Riders because so many people have been vocal about it. Radio shows, podcasts, social media, even the most die-hard AEW fans are like, 'Listen, this is not working.' To the point where even Tony [Khan], as much as he idolizes Moxley right now, and does whatever Moxley wants to do right now, he's even gotta be turn around say, 'Alright listen, we might have to take this outback and kill this story.' I don't know, that's a vibe I got tonight." [From 01:12 to 02:01]

Will The Death Riders' angle culminate after The One True King loses his gold? Only time will tell.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback