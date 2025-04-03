Jon Moxley viscously assaults female AEW star, leaving fans astounded: "What a disgusting man" "TBS cancel this show now"

On this week's AEW Dynamite, the team of Swerve Strickland and Willow Nightingale locked horns with Jon Moxley and Marina Shafir of The Death Riders. This mixed tornado tag match was chaotic, but fans in attendance enjoyed it a lot. It was won by Swerve and Willow, after the latter Powerbombed Shafir and pinned her.

Interestingly, right after this showdown when Strickland, Willow, and Prince Nana were celebrating the victory, the former Dean Ambrose entered the ring and hit a devastating Paradigm Shift on the former TBS Champion. This was a very controversial moment. Nobody was expecting it and even Moxley showed regret after doing that. Fans on X (fka Twitter) were visibly enraged by the AEW World Champion's actions. They called him a disgusting person and admitted that the spot was uncalled far.

Check out the reaction below:

Fans react to Jon Moxley attacking Willow Nightingale on Dynamite. (Image credits: X)

WWE legend Booker T criticizes AEW and Jon Moxley for the spiked bat spot

A few weeks ago on AEW Dynamite, The Rated-R Superstar Cope delivered a suplex on Jon Moxley. The World Champion landed on a spiked bat and the nails pierced his skin. This was a gruesome moment and several fans and veterans stated that this was a dangerous and unneeded spot.

WWE legend Booker T was also unhappy with it. On a recent episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, he said that The Purveyor of Violence simply crossed the line.

"It's not my cup of tea, let me tell you that right now. You won't see anything like that at Reality of Wrestling. Maybe in one of those death matches in Japan, you might see something like that. I don't think I've seen anything quite that gory inside of a match," Booker said. "Come on, what are you gonna do next? Shoot yourself? You know, bring a gun in and just shoot me?" said the veteran.

Booker T retired from in-ring competition several years ago. He is currently a color commentator on NXT.

