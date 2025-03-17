Death Riders member breaks social media silence amid AEW absence with a cryptic post

The Death Riders have been absent from AEW television for a while. Before the Revolution PPV, Cope took out Jon Moxley's faction mates one by one to prevent any interference in his match against The True King at Revolution. A week after Mox's victory, Claudio Castagnoli broke social media silence with a cryptic post.

Despite The Rated-R Superstar's foolproof plan, Wheeler Yuta still caused distraction during Cope vs. Moxley at Revolution, but Jay White neutralized him. The match saw The Purveyor of Violence retain the AEW World Championship even after Christian Cage cashed in his contract.

Claudio Castagnoli, PAC, and Marina Shafir still haven't returned to the active roster. Amid their absence, the Swiss wrestler shared a picture of himself with a cryptic caption that seemingly referenced the action-adventure television series The A-Team that ran on NBC from January 23, 1983, to March 8, 1987.

"If you have a problem, if no one else can help, and if you can find them....maybe you can hire…," he wrote in the caption.

Jim Cornette slammed The Death Riders storyline in AEW

The Death Riders narrative began last October after Jon Moxley turned his back on Bryan Danielson. Since then, it has been the main storyline in the promotion. A few days ago, wrestling legend Jim Cornette slammed the storyline on his Drive Thru podcast, saying it had bored the audience.

"The entire issue has been garbage because The Death Riders thing has been 'the bore horseman.' It's bored everybody. Nobody cares. It's tanked the ratings, nobody understands it," he said.

He also took shots at each member of the heel faction individually. He labeled Mox's matches as garbage. The storyline continues as Jon Moxley is set to defend his title once again against the WWE Hall of Famer in a Street Fight match on Dynamite this week. The winner will then wrestle number one contender Swerve Strickland at Dynasty on April 6, 2025.

