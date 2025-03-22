Death Riders member makes a serious announcement ahead of AEW Collision

A member of The Death Riders has just broken their silence and made a bold declaration heading into AEW Collision on Sunday. They will be at the show, and another major faction has just been put on notice.

The group has held onto the AEW World Trios Titles for almost seven months now, and they have defeated several factions to keep their hold on the gold. The likes of Undisputed Kingdom, The Conglomeration, and Top Flight have all tried their best but have fallen short so far. The latter team is set to challenge for the titles once more, but this time, Top Flight will have AR Fox on their side.

Ahead of their title defense, Claudio Castagnoli put the entire locker room on notice, as The Death Riders were once again back in full force. As of now, Jon Moxley remains the AEW World Champion, and they will be the overwhelming favorites heading into their title defense this weekend.

"The Death Riders are back. Everyone’s on notice @AEW," Claudio wrote.

The Death Riders helped Jon Moxley defend his title

A few days ago on Dynamite, Jon Moxley faced Cope with his world title on the line in a Street Fight. At a crucial moment in the match, Wheeler Yuta came out to provide an assist to his leader.

He wasn't the only one to come out, even as Claudio Castagnoli, PAC, and Marina Shafir all made their returns after being taken out by The Rated-R Superstar and company. Eventually, FTR and Willow Nightingale came rushing out to even the odds, but in the end, Mox retained after choking out the WWE Hall of Famer.

This match was reminiscent of a Bloodline Rules match in WWE, seeing as there was no shortage of chaos and interferences, which were all legal that night.

The Death Riders continue their hold on AEW, despite Cope coming close to getting the better of the numbers disadvantage. It remains to be seen whether Swerve Strickland does any better, seeing as he'll have to deal with all five members of the group now.

